HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,865.
Today’s donors are:
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:29 am
• In Honor of my family by Mary Lyles $50.
• In Memory of Clark English by His Family $100.
• In Loving Memory of: My Daddy & Mama, Dadio & Faydene Newton by Faye Newton Braud $25.
• Mark and Pam Seagle $100.
• In Memory of David Willett by Jack & Charlene Green $100.
• In Memory of Frank & Faith Dozier, J.D. and Minnie Snipes, Paul D. Snipes, Jimmy Gibson and Michael Lyles by Gary & Paula Snipes $50.
• In Honor of Gary, David, Jennifer, Jake, Cliff, Mary Keever, Dozier, Gary and Ben by Gary & Paula Snipes $50.
• Gerald & Gracie Zimmerman $200.
• In Memory of Everett Christy and Kyle Cashwell by Peggy Christy $100.
• In Memory of JC, Ruth, and Greg McAllister by Martha & Edwin Bass $50.
• In Memory of my Mom, Isabelle Dorwart by Marian Knight $40.
• In Memory of Dorothy Sink by Dr. Michael Sink $200.
• In Memory of Edward Silver by Suzanne Silver $100.
• In Memory of Annette Perkinson, Ruth Gaghan and Holly Rogers by Robert Perkinson $50.
• In Memory of Dad, Mom, Frankie, and Ronnie by Kenny Stevens $500.
• In Memory of Chris Grantham and Pert Grantham by Sandy Grantham $50.
• Ray & Suzanne Soltis $100.
Today’s total: $1,865
Previous total: $12,795
Grand total: $14,660
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
