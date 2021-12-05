Editor’s note: The Cheer Fund list published on Thursday, Dec. 2, had an incorrect listing. It should have read, “In Honor of Heather Hoffman by Steve and Mary Hoffman $200.”
HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,340.
Today’s donors
In Memory of Charles Chavis by Jayne Chavis $50
In Memory of Greg Keaton by The Garage $25
In Memory of my Mom, Isabelle Dorwart by Marian Knight $40
In Memory of Clark English by His Loving Family $100
In Honor of Navy Seal, William H. Ball by Judith A. Brown-Ball $50
In Memory of Mary Kirby and In Honor of Bill Kirby by Jerry Koontz $50
Tom & Donna Baker $50
Fred & Diane Meredith $300
Kay & Dusty Maynard $150
In Memory of Mary Fulp by Charles Fulp $100
In Memory of Christopher Cutler Gane by Jim & Amanda Gane $100
In Honor of Jack Safrit by June Safrit $25
Bobby Davis $100
Barry & Nancy Hamilton $100
In Memory of Worth & Bettie York and all they did for High Point and Capitol Medals by Henry & Tomi Watson $100
Today’s total: $1,340
Previous total: $6,970
Grand total: $8,310
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, N.C. 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.