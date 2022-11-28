HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund, totaling $2,225.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Jimmie and Leo Kidd, Dot and Arthur Dickens, Boyce and Eloise Stinson by Jerry & Louella Stinson $100
• Bobby & Elaine Davis $100
• In Memory of Benny & Mary Jo Braica by Ed & Bonnie White $100
• In Memory of Betty Lou Blount, Daryl Thomas and Nancy Ellinwood by Carolyn Thomas & Tom Blount $200
• In Memory of Martha Stafford by Larry Stafford $50
• In Honor of our grandchildren: Ben, Livia and Ava by Sissie & Bill Burgess $100
• Merry Christmas from Jerry & Mary Ellen Thomas $100
• Gail & Stephen Dula $100
• In Memory of Alice Ragsdale and Clyde Ragsdale by Joseph Ragsdale $25
• In Memory of Bill Ervin by Alice Ervin $100
• Maria Puschinsky $50
• Richard & Helen Loftin $100
• In Memory of Bill & Pat Anderson by Martha Anderson Dobson $100
• In Memory of Mary & JB Gibson and Alice & Bill Hinson by Clark & Laura Gibson $100
Today’s total $2,225
Previous total $5,125
Grand total $7,350
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
