HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,625.
Today’s donors are:
In Honor of Mackenzie, Reese, Sarah Brian, Kaylee, Scottie, Kamryn, Adam by Tom Yaudes $100
In Memory of Donna and Brian by Tom Yaudes $100
In Memory of Martha Stafford by Her Family $50
In Honor of Betty Jo Willett and David Willett by Jack M. Green Jr. $100
Eric and Diana Olmedo $100
In Memory of Dot, Lester, and Ronnie Stevens Sr. by Frank, Kenny and Kath $500
Wednesday Bridge Group - Betty, Cindy, Sallie and Marie $100
In Memory of Clara G. Taylor by Elizabeth G. Brown $25
In Honor of Royster Tucker Jr. by Phil Johnston $100
In Memory of Skip Queen by Bob and Katrina Patton $100
In loving Memory of Frank and Faith Dozier, J.D. and Minnie Snipes, Paul Snipes, Jimmy Gibson and Michael Lyles by Gary and Paula Snipes $50
In Honor of Gary, Carolyn, Gary and Ben; David, Shannon, Mary Keever and Dozier; Jennifer, Todd, Jake and Cliff by Gary and Paula Snipes $50
In Memory of Jim and Louise Peacock by Craig Peacock $50
In Memory of Dick More and Ray Moore by Patsy Moore $50
In Memory of Neal and Frances Pierce and Eloise B. Leonard by Clark and Carol Pierce $100
In Honor of Paula's Children - Ashley Hunt and Ken Hunt by Paula C. Hunt $50
Today’s total: $1,625
Previous total: $3,745
Grand total: $5,370
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
