HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,300.
Today’s donors are:
St. George Greek Woman's Club $100
Kevin & Diana Stephenson $100
In Memory of Alice and Bill Hinson, Mop and Jim Horney, Norma Horney and Bill Horney by Claire & Jeff Horney $200
In Honor of our grandchildren: Noah, Saylor, Eleanor, Sloan & Coulter by Sue & Jim Horney $50
Mark Thacker $100
David Thompson $100
Phillips Funeral Service $300
In Memory of Owen Bertschi From His Scuzbuket Friday Mates… $250
In Memory of my brother, Robert L. Simpkins by Lillian Brooks $100
In Memory of Fran Hethcox by Arlene & Andrea $100
In Memory of: Royster M. Tucker Jr., Martha Nell Tucker, Lala & Charlie Cates, Pat & Bill Anderson, Jim & Margaret Randle, Betty Anne Harrison, Doris & David Dowdy and Katharine Payne by Bootsy Tucker $200
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Johnson and Mr. & Mrs. J.W. Coltrane by Harold & Suzy Johnson $200
Harriss & Covington Hosiery Mills $500
Today’s total: $2,300
Previous total: $29,181
Grand total: $31,481
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
