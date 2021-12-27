HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,300.

Today’s donors are:

St. George Greek Woman's Club $100

Kevin & Diana Stephenson $100

In Memory of Alice and Bill Hinson, Mop and Jim Horney, Norma Horney and Bill Horney by Claire & Jeff Horney $200

In Honor of our grandchildren: Noah, Saylor, Eleanor, Sloan & Coulter by Sue & Jim Horney $50

Mark Thacker $100

David Thompson $100

Phillips Funeral Service $300

In Memory of Owen Bertschi From His Scuzbuket Friday Mates… $250

In Memory of my brother, Robert L. Simpkins by Lillian Brooks $100

In Memory of Fran Hethcox by Arlene & Andrea $100

In Memory of: Royster M. Tucker Jr., Martha Nell Tucker, Lala & Charlie Cates, Pat & Bill Anderson, Jim & Margaret Randle, Betty Anne Harrison, Doris & David Dowdy and Katharine Payne by Bootsy Tucker $200

In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Johnson and Mr. & Mrs. J.W. Coltrane by Harold & Suzy Johnson $200

Harriss & Covington Hosiery Mills $500

Today’s total: $2,300

Previous total: $29,181

Grand total: $31,481

Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.

The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.

