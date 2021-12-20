HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,365.
Today’s donors are:
In Honor of my 3 children, 6 grands and 7 great grands by Mamaw $50
In Loving Memory of Wild Bill by Dot $50
In Honor of our Family, Andrew, Gina & Stella Pruette by David & Eugenia Pruette $200
In memory of my beautiful high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, 11 months, 14 hours - Shirley Jean Wall White by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $50
In honor of Tammy Lynn, Kaitlyn Lauren, Shyann Paige and Kimberly Lynn by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $15
In Loving Memory of Mrs. Edna Wiley by From a Very Grateful Friend $100
In Honor of Our Employees by Davis Furniture $500
Candace Fenn $300
Louanne and Donnie Hill $50
In Memory of Dot and Dick Slate and In Honor of Emilee Duckworth and Sara Smith by Robert G. Slate $200
In Memory of Benny and Mary Jo Braica by Adrian V. Greene $25
Becky Sink by $100
Professional Painting Services $25
Wayne & Susanne Barbee $25
In Memory of Ed Wheeless by Bob & Katrina Patton $100
In Honor of John and Martha Stunda by Dr. John and Louise Campbell $125
In Honor of Danny & Dolly Jennings by Mr. and Mrs. Drew Nealeans $100
In Memory of John Richardson by John Haworth Sr. $50
In Memory of Mary Kirby by Bill Kirby $50
In Honor of David S. Miller by His Employees $250
Today’s total: $2,365
Previous total: $22,250
Grand total: $24,615
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
