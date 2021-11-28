HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,000.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of Sherry Dills by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
In Memory of Tom Welch by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
Wiley Clarey Jr. $100
In Memory of Alice Cunningham Ragsdale and Clyde Ragsdale by Joseph Ragsdale Jr. $25
In Memory of Janie H. Allred by Bobby J. Allred $100
In Memory of Horton Godwin by Helen Runyan $100
In Memory of Frank Bencini by John & Kathy McKenzie $100
In Honor of Chase Hicks, Caleb Hicks and Tori Newman by Chuck & Christine Hicks $25
In Memory of my husband, Harley Fowler and my daughter, Trena Fowler by Marie Fowler $50
In Honor of our Wonderful Clients by Atlantic Realty $100
Bobby Jones $250
In Memory of Marjorie Meredith — Mother by Jerry Thomas $100
John & Ellen Amick $1,000
Today’s total: $2,000
Previous total: $1,745
Grand total: $3,745
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.