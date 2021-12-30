HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,375.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of Bill Ray & Charles Ray by Marie Ray $100
In Memory of Linda Faircloth by John Faircloth $250
Tom & Joan White $50
In Memory of John Newby by Frank & Nancy Newby $50
In Memory of Bud and Cory McInnis by Judy & Tim Ingram $25
In Honor of Dale Denny by Ken & Sandra Smith $100
In Memory of Owen Bertschi and Jadie Kemp by Ken & Sandra Smith $100
In Memory of Stan Squires by Carolyn & Donald Kearns $100
In Memory of my Husband, Tom Kemp by Glenda Kemp $50
In Honor of our parents, John & Linda Russell and Bobby Ritchie and In Memory of Joyce Ritchie by Bobby & Janet Ritchie $100
Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll $1,000
In Memory of Irene and Jim Brooks by Carol Brooks $100
In Memory of the Tornado Victims by Barbara Zakos $100
In Memory of Hubert & Ellen Leach and Charlie & Scottie Tucker by Jerry & Kay Tucker $100
Michael Sink $150
Today’s total is $2375 with a previous total of $31,480. To date, the grand total is $33,856.
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
