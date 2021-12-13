HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.
Today’s donors are:
In Honor of Art and Linda Hudgins by Janie Coley $50
In Loving Memory of Thomas Carey Ilderton Jr., Thomas Ilderton III and T. Carey Ilderton Sr. by Sandra Carter Ilderton $200
Kathleen Klein $25
Jim Marsh $200
In Memory of N.C. and Elva Hedgecock and J.C. and Lessie Walser by Barry & Trish $100
In Memory of my dad, Harley Fowler and my sister, Trena Fowler by Laurie Reavis $100
In Memory of Helen J. Doby and Polly B. Doby and In Honor of Mark, Caroline, Cathy and Melanie by Maxie Doby $100
In Memory of Ann Morgan by Randy and Carolyn Carda $25
Britt & Kathy Macrae $100
In Memory of my Husband for 58 years, Dick More by Kay More $100
In Loving Memory of my Wife, Wanda Trogdon Ilderton, and my Grandsons, Michael Ilderton Jr. and Jake Martin, by Clarence Ilderton $200
In Honor of Davis Peeler and Jackie Peeler by Mickey and Dianne Peeler $100
In Memory of Jeffrey Purvis by Laurel T. Purvis $50
In Memory of George & Gertrude Grant Jr. and George Grant III by Leslie Grant and Diana Grant $100
Frances Collins $100
In Memory of Bill and Pearl Walker, Rodney Walker and Brian Walker by Mickey & Terri Walker $50
In Memory of Ed Harris by Ann Harris $50
In Memory of Byron and Sarah Haworth by Ann Harris $50
In Memory of Hilde Errico by Sallie and Tony Bardelas $100
In Memory of Richard Lee Loftin Jr. by Richard and Helen Loftin Sr. $200
In Honor of Sara, Grayson and Austin by Tim and Mary Beth Yates $50
Bill & Carol Mangum $200
Maria Puschinsky $25
In Memory of Mr. Peter Wasmer by Michael & Charlotte Biesecker $150
In Memory of Roy, Dot & Gayle Culler by Willa Connor $100
Today’s total: $2,625
Previous total: $13,935
Grand total: $16,460
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
