HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of George and Mary Gideon by Charles & Deborah Gideon $50
Bobby & Elaine Davis $100
In Loving Memory of Sylvia H. Fetner by Dee and Jack Fetner $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren: May, Virginia, Lucy and Emma by Rick & Margaret Lewis $100
In Memory of Nora Montgomery by Charlene Calhoun $25
In Memory of Elise and Taylor Brookbank by Gayle Brookbank $100
In Honor of Kiwanis Club of High Point by Mark & Pam Seagle $100
In Memory of Hunt and Pete…. Ruth and Art by Pete & Jan Moffitt $250
In Memory of John & Evelyn Calhoun by Michael Calhoun $25
Wanda Peele $100
In Memory of Jerry Southern Sr. by Peggy Southern $100
Joseph T. McGhee Jr. $50
In Memory of Steve Carter by Cathy C. Hartman $100
In Loving Memory of my Husband Raymond Hubbard by Nancy S. Hubbard $25
In Honor of the High Point Arts Council by Carolyn Thomas and Tom Blount $100
In Memory of Bob Duncan by Lucille Duncan $100
In Memory of Ernie Kemm, Margaret & Fully Huntley and Louise & Herman Smith by Sarah Huntley Kemm $300
The Lumpkins Family $100
In Honor of Grandchildren — Drew, Madilyn, Evan & Ava by John & Jeanette Kiem $100
In Loving Memory of Dan Mellinger by Debbie Mellinger $100
In Memory of Owen Bertschi by David Miller $200
In Memory of Warren Rives, Harry Wagner, Jimmy Gibson, Rev. Steve Welborn & Greg McAllister by Ken $600
Today’s total: $2,725
Previous total: $11,210
Grand total: $13,935
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.