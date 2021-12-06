HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,500.
Today’s donors
In Honor of Wiley & Martha Stockton and Lorraine Griffin by Hessie Williams $50
In Honor of Margaret Buie by Her Daughters, Susan & Julie $100
In Memory of Kyle Cashwell by Peggy Christy $50
In Memory of Everett Christy by Peggy Christy $50
In Memory of G. Leon Green and Bill E. Minor by Lois Green & Family $200
In Memory of Cory and Bud McInnis by Jane McInnis Blanchard $200
In Honor of our grandchildren - Sydney and Connor Davidson by Linda & Bill Davidson $100
In Honor of Diane Fogleman by an Anonymous Donor $100
Gloria & Dan Odom $100
Gerald & Gracie Zimmerman $200
In Memory of Carleene B. Kearns, Jerry Johnson, Nancy Webster and Dorla McKenzie by Friends Forever $100
In Memory of Brian McHenry by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Memory of Tom Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Memory of Roscoe and Hazel Wright by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Honor of Judy Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Honor of our grandchildren by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
Today’s total: $1,500
Previous total: $8,310
Grand total: $9,810
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, N.C. 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.