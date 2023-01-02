HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,685.
Today’s donors are:
• In Honor of Chase, EC, REN and Nicholas by Bob & Kathy Niebauer $40.
• Rebecca R. Smothers $100.
• In Loving Memory of Kitty and Stewart Hartley by Ann Hartley $100.
• In Memory of Debbie Sink by Her Cats $50.
• In Memory of Dr. Butch Farabow and Dr. Dan Mellinger by JoAnn & Bill Owings $200.
• St. George Greek Woman's Club $100.
• Becke Jones $30.
• Becky Sink $100.
• In Memory of Alan, Greg, Joe, Paul, Ginger and Jayce by Anonymous $200.
• Joint Heirs Sunday School Class from Westchester Baptist Church $150.
• In Memory of Bud & Cory McInnis by Tim & Judy Ingram $25.
• In Memory of our Grandchildren: Noah, Saylor, Eleanor, Sloan and Coulter by Jim & Sue Horney $50.
• In Honor of John Stunda by John Campbell $50.
• David Thompson $100.
• In Memory of Alfred "Pony" Lea by Dan & Diane Lea Phillips $100.
• In Memory of Harold Ridge, Dick More, Mr. and Mrs. Rob Kennedy and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ridge by Mary Ridge $100.
• In Honor of our grandson Xander by Jim & Pat O'Connor $50.
• Lewis Wheless $50.
• In Honor of my Parents, Lloyd & Margaret Harvell by Maria Harvell $50.
• In Memory of Fernand and Joann Schlaeppi by Martin Schlaeppi $200.
• In Memory of Judge Tom Jarrell by Mary Jarrell $50.
• In Memory of Owen Bertschi and Tom Foster by Their Scuzbucket Friday Mates $150.
• In Honor of Mario & Kelly DiFoggio by Capelli Salons Inc. $50.
• In Loving Memory of Jerry and Patrick Shaver by Chloe Shaver $25.
• In Memory of General William Ruffin Cox, Confederate States Army by Rusty Van Landingham $25.
• In Memory of Rose Mary by Roger Payne $100.
• In Honor of Danny Davis by the Office Staff at Davis Furniture Industries $240.
• In Memory of John Newby by Frank & Nancy Newby $50.
• In Memory of Tom Newby and Nancy Harriss by Frank & Nancy Newby $25.
• In Memory of Linda Tysinger by Frank & Nancy Newby $25.
• J.D. Dobbins $100.
Today’s total: $2,685
Previous total: $33,814
Grand total: $36,499
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
