HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,490.
Today’s donors are:
Lee and Alf Webster $100
In Memory of Harold Ridge, Dick More, Mr. & Mrs. Rob Kennedy and Mr. & Mrs. Jim Ridge by Mary Ridge $100
In Memory of Glen and Mary Benger by Their Family $150
Charles & Jane Myers $100
Beco Inc. $100
In Memory of Brian and Donna Yaudes by The Thiel Family $100
In Honor of The Grand Slammers by Jane McClellan $50
In Honor of the Verandah Girls: Pat Duff, Debbie M. Bell, Peggy Fox, Megan Fox, Lynn Murray and Paula Hunt by Paula Hunt $100
In Memory of Bill and Pat Anderson by Their Daughters – Martha, Venetia and Mary $150
In Honor of Our Oldest Granddaughter Abby Stevens by Ed & Susan Thomas $250
In Memory of Linda R. Brown by Larry, LeeAnne, Leslie and Family $35
In Memory of: Jess & Edna Washburn, Lou Washburn, Woody Washburn, Dr. Hal Warlick, Bob Whitton, Rob Culp, Dr. Tom Haggai, Ed Smothers and Bill Guy Jr. and In Honor of the Kiwanis Club of High Point From a Friend $250
In Memory of Juanita Meredith Johnston by Yvonne Miller $100
In Honor of Leon Marsh by Sheree Crane $100
In Honor of Becky Weller - Our Mother's Very Special Friend by an Anonymous Donor $25
Vince & Donna Wheeler $30
In Memory of Matthew Kusiak by Sharon & Steve Drescher $250
In Memory of Oscar and Savannah Hunsucker and Robert and Lois Amos by Darrell and Angelena Hunsucker $100
Raymond & Suzanne Soltis $100
In Honor of our Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren by Darrell and Carole Meredith $100
Geo W. Lowe Jr. $100
Mohammad Halim $100
Today’s total: $2,490
Previous total: $16,460
Grand total: $18,950
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
