HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $3,753.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Ed Harris by Ann Harris $50
• In Memory of Byron and Sarah Haworth by Ann Harris $50
• In Memory of my Loving Wife, Diane Fogleman by Bob Fogleman $100
• In Memory of Tom Kemp by Glenda Kemp $50
• Beco $100
• Sallie, Betty, Cindy & Marie $128
• In Honor of Ed and Merel Spivey by Jim and Barbara Kinney $100
• Philip & Deborah Key $100
• In Memory of all of our departed pets that we loved by Barbara Zakos $100
• Steven and Elaine McCloy $10
• In Memory of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. J. Wiley Coltrane by Harold & Betty Sue $250
• In Memory of my husband, Charles O. Tucker by Nancy P. Tucker $50
• In Memory of Thomas Ilderton by His Family $100
• Jessie & Ann Marie Bullock $25
• Shirley H. Phillips $100
• In Memory of Alice & Bill Hinson, Mop and Jim Horney, Norma Horney and Bill Horney by Jeff & Claire Horney $200
• In Memory of Skip, Robert, Bud, Dan and Bobby D. by David Miller $200
• In Memory of Benny & Mary Jo Braica by Denise & Langley Ruth $50
• In Memory of Members of the Oldest Men’s Bridge Club of High Point — Jack Slane, Dr. Jim • • • Marlowe, Perry Keziah and Fred Isenhower by Anonymous $200
• In Honor of Leon Marsh by Sheree Crane $100
• In Memory of Bill & Jane Price by Their Children $50
• In Memory of Ulysess Sr. and Ulysess Jr. by Delores & Stacie Oglesby $100
• Uptowne High Point $1,000
Today’s total: $3,753
Previous total: $29,061
Grand total: $33,814
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, provided Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
