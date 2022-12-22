HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,825.
Today’s donors are:
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:39 am
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Joyce Ritchie and in Honor of Bobby Ritchie, John Russell and Linda Russell by Bobby & Janet Ritchie $100.
• In Memory of Joe Nottoli by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, John, Katherine and Donnie $100
• In Memory of Donald and Violet Caldwell by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, John, Katherine and Donnie $100
• In Memory of Felix Miller, Jr. by Maxine Miller $100
• In Loving Memory of Austin & Faydene Newton by Jenny Newton $25
• In Loving Memory of Charles Chavis by Jayne Chavis $50
• In Honor of the Hasty Volunteer Fire Department by Anonymous $100
• In Memory of Kyle Cashwell — Love, Mom & Dad $50
• Butch & Betsy Hodge $50
• In Memory of John C. Pierce by Judy Pierce $50
• In Memory of Jack Stone by Roland Woodworking $100
• In Loving Memory of Dennis “Dink” Hill by Violet Hill $50
• In Loving Memory of my mother, Toni Rich by Marilyn Groome $25
• Sheryl Thornton $100
• In Honor of The Grand Slammers by Jane McClellan $50
• In Loving Memory of my Dear Friend, Mrs. Edna Wiley From by A Very Grateful Friend $100
• In Memory of Larry G. and Linda R. Brown by LeeAnne Thornton, Leslie Mahaffey and Family $50
• In Memory of my Sis, Betty Atwood by Louanne Hill $100
• Tom and Joan White $100
• In Memory of Benny and Mary Jo Braica by Adrian V. Greene $25
• In Honor of Coach Rusty by Bad News Bears, Braydon & Sonny Koontz $200
• In Memory of Jason Koontz by Mom, Dad and Zack $200
Today’s total: $1,825
Previous total: $22,836
Grand total: $24,661
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
