HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,065.
Today’s donors are:
In Loving Memory of Robbie Lyon by Faye Kendall Wright $50
In Memory of Fernand and Joann Schlaeppi by Martin Schlaeppi $250
In Memory of Tommy Langley by Jeanette Langley $200
In Loving Memory of Gaynelle Knight by David & Lori Henry $25
Donna & Stuart Harris $25
In Memory of Benny and Mary Jo Braica by Langley & Denise Ruth $50
In Memory of Robbie Bryson by Ronnie & Molly Young $100
In Memory of Joe Nottoli by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, Donnie and John $100
In Memory of Donald and Violet Caldwell by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, Donnie and John $100
In Honor of Jeffrey Rosner by Lekita, Martha & Benji $50
In Honor of Royer, Will & Emily by Catharine & Frosty Culp $100
In Memory of my husband, Felix Miller Jr. by Maxine Miller $100
In Memory of my beautiful wife Betty by Jerry Hubbard $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren: Connor, Caroline, Kelsey & Anna by Gwyn & Terri Brooks $100
In Loving Memory of Jerry & Patrick Shaver by Chloe Shaver $20
In Memory of Mrs. Louise Moffitt by Kelly, Lauren and Leigh $100
In loving memory of Roy and Dot Culler, Gayle Culler, Scott Culler, David & Nudi Maas, and Betty Jean Pegram Herring by Randy and Heidi Culler $350
In Memory of Oliver E. Moye — Beloved Teacher and Friend by Floyd & Dixie Pugh $100
Jessie & Ann Marie Bullock $20
In Memory of Byrl and Leo Skidmore by Donna Skidmore $100
In Memory of Dink Hill by Violet Hill $25
Today’s total: $2,065
Previous total: $27,116
Grand total: $29,181
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
