HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,501.
Today’s donors are:
In Memory of Catherine Conte by Vicki Miller $100
Rotary Club of High Point $200
In Honor of our Grandchildren: Chase, Emma Carlisle, REN and Nicholas by Bob & Kathy Niebauer $40
In Memory of Dr. Dan Mellinger by Bill & JoAnn Owings $100
Lenny Peters Foundation $500
In Honor of the Best Gran From Her Family $50
Anonymous Donor $200
In Memory of my loving daughter, Rose Mary Ruth Payne by Frances W. Ruth $100
Philip & Deborah Key $100
In Loving Memory of my Daddy & Mama: Dadio & Faydene Newton by Faye Newton Braud $25
In Memory of Sonya Williams Miller by Jimmy Williams $50
In loving memory of Roxie Hinson and Beatrice H. Shaver by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson and Edna M. Dye $50
In loving memory of Thomas and Nora Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50
In loving memory of Nora Yvonne Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50
In Memory of Cathy Turner Smith and Eileen Lempp Stroud by Sunny & Greg Vitello $50
In Honor of Fafa - We Love You by Alex & Maggie $25
In Memory of Wanda Ilderton & Jacob Martin - We Love You by Mike, Alex & Maggie $25
In Memory of Michael Ilderton Jr. - We Love You by Dad, Alex & Maggie $50
In Memory of Sandy Hook Elementary by Dale & Tammy McCracken $26
In Honor of the Jason and Nick Nikouyeh Families by Kerry & Brenda Jones $100
In Honor of Danny Davis by His Office Employees $260
In Honor of George C. Phillips by Shirley Phillips $100
In Honor of Ryan, Kyle, Brandon and Justin by Stephen & Sue Uhlin $250
Today’s total is $2501 with a previous total of $24,615. To date, the grand total is $27,116.
Today’s total: $2,501
Previous total: $24,615
Grand total: $27,116
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.