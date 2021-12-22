HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,501.

Today’s donors are:

In Memory of Catherine Conte by Vicki Miller $100

Rotary Club of High Point $200

In Honor of our Grandchildren: Chase, Emma Carlisle, REN and Nicholas by Bob & Kathy Niebauer $40

In Memory of Dr. Dan Mellinger by Bill & JoAnn Owings $100

Lenny Peters Foundation $500

In Honor of the Best Gran From Her Family $50

Anonymous Donor $200

In Memory of my loving daughter, Rose Mary Ruth Payne by Frances W. Ruth $100

Philip & Deborah Key $100

In Loving Memory of my Daddy & Mama: Dadio & Faydene Newton by Faye Newton Braud $25

In Memory of Sonya Williams Miller by Jimmy Williams $50

In loving memory of Roxie Hinson and Beatrice H. Shaver by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson and Edna M. Dye $50

In loving memory of Thomas and Nora Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50

In loving memory of Nora Yvonne Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50

In Memory of Cathy Turner Smith and Eileen Lempp Stroud by Sunny & Greg Vitello $50

In Honor of Fafa - We Love You by Alex & Maggie $25

In Memory of Wanda Ilderton & Jacob Martin - We Love You by Mike, Alex & Maggie $25

In Memory of Michael Ilderton Jr. - We Love You by Dad, Alex & Maggie $50

In Memory of Sandy Hook Elementary by Dale & Tammy McCracken $26

In Honor of the Jason and Nick Nikouyeh Families by Kerry & Brenda Jones $100

In Honor of Danny Davis by His Office Employees $260

In Honor of George C. Phillips by Shirley Phillips $100

In Honor of Ryan, Kyle, Brandon and Justin by Stephen & Sue Uhlin $250

Today’s total is $2501 with a previous total of $24,615. To date, the grand total is $27,116.

Today’s total: $2,501

Previous total: $24,615

Grand total: $27,116

Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.

The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.

Trending Videos