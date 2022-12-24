HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,450.
Today’s donors are:
• Kathy and Kenneth McDowell $50.
• Peter & Melissa Fisch $50.
• Mohammad Halim $100.
• In Honor of Our Children and Grandchildren by Don and Carolyn Kearns $100.
• In Memory of Glenda Terpstra by Judy Ledesma $75.
• In Memory of John Richardson by John Haworth, Sr. $75.
• In Honor of our grandsons, Wesley and McCall by Phyllis and Fred Picklesimer $100.
• In Memory of Linda Faircloth by John Faircloth and Family $250.
• Phillips Funeral Service Inc. $200.
• In Honor of May, Virginia, Lucy and Emma by Rick & Margaret Lewis $200.
• Frances Collins $100.
• Barbara Ward $200.
• In Memory of Anne & Don Douglass by Tom & Elizabeth Walsh $100.
• In Loving Memory of Lyles Kearns by Dot and Family $100.
• In Memory of Michael J. Stephenson by Kevin & Diana Stephenson $50.
• In Memory of Jerry Southern by Peggy Southern $100.
• In Honor of all employees, past and present by Harriss & Covington Hosiery Mills Inc. $500.
• In Memory of Fred & Jeff Murrow, Eddie Greene and Bill Miner and In Honor of Kristie, Jonathan & David Greene, Dr. Clyde & Grace Dupin and Jerry & Rhonda Farlow by Brenda Murrow $100.
Today’s total: $2,450
Previous total: $24,661
Grand total: $27,111
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
