HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,300.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Mary & JB Gibson and Alice & Bill Hinson by Clark & Laura Gibson $1,000.
• In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. Jess Washburn, Ms. Lou Washburn, Mr. Dave Phillips, Dr. Hal Warlick, Bob Whitton, Rob Culp, Ed Smothers, Margaret & Jim Randle, Ms. Abby Blair and Adam Petty from a Friend $500.
• In Memory of Ernie Kemm, Margaret & Fully Huntley and Louise & Herman Smith by Sarah Kemm $300.
• In Memory of Carlene Kearns, Jerry Johnson, Nancy Webster and Dorla McKenzie from Friends Forever $100.
• In Memory of Melinda Ann Teague by Bobby & Barbara Teague $50.
• In Memory of my husband, Bob Duncan by Lucille Duncan $100.
• Sharon & Steve Drescher $100.
• In Honor of Vicki & David Miller by Gloria & Dan Odom $200.
• In Honor of my Grandchildren, Madelyn and Max by Laurel Purvis $50.
• Tom & Donna Baker $50.
• In Memory of Bill & Pat Anderson by Venetia & Jim Skahen $250.
• In Honor of Louise Foster and her Beloved Dommie by Vicki Miller $100.
• In Memory of my loving daughter, Rose Mary Ruth Payne by Frances Wyre Ruth $100.
• In Memory of Horton Godwin by Helen Runyan $100.
• In Memory of Steve Carter by Cathy C. Hartman $100.
• Mr. Sandy Rankin $200.
Today’s total: $2,300
Previous total: $7,350
Grand total: $9,650
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
