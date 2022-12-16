HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,900.
Today’s donors are:
• Karl & Elsa Watson $100.
• Randy & Karen Hoffman $100.
• In Memory of Carolyn Steed by David & Eugenia Pruette $100.
• In Memory of RV Moss by Vera Moss $100.
• In Memory of Reed Goff by Terri & Ashley Hollingsworth $50.
• In Memory of Sylvia H. Fetner by Dee and Jack Fetner $100.
• Matthew & Tammy Nagam $250.
• Davis Furniture Industries $500.
• In Memory of Lucille and Steve by Candy & Bill Fenn $200.
• In Memory of my dad, Don Hunt by Ken Hunt $100.
• In Honor of my wonderful mother, Paula Hunt by Ken Hunt $100.
• In Honor of our Family: Mason & Todd, Amber & Brian, Shane & Kelly and our Grandchildren: Pressly, Elizabeth, Drew, Rylan, Aidan, and Kylie by Angela and Rick Wagner $100.
• In Memory of N.C. & Elva Hedgecock and J.C. & Lessie Walser by Barry & Trish Hedgecock $10.
Today’s total: $1,900
Previous total: $20,285
Grand total: $21,185
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
