HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,755.
Today’s donors are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,755.
Today’s donors are:
• In Honor and Memory of the members of High Point High School Class of 1959 by Bonnie Odom $100
• In Memory of Horton Godwin by Margi Strickland $100
• In Memory of Sherry Dills by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
• In Memory of Tom Welch by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
• In Memory of Worth & Bettie York and in Honor of the employees of Capitol Medals in High Point by Tomi & Henry Watson $100
• Jack Hendrix $100
• In Honor of Chris Henry and Phyllis Zimmerman by David & Lori Henry $40
• In Honor of David and Matt Miller by the Employees at D.S. Miller $300
• In Memory of Peter Wasmer by Michael & Cece Biesecker $100
• In Honor of the Christmas Cheer Committee by Joan Campbell $100
• Larry and Tina Chason $100
• In Memory of Peggy Ledwell by Mr. and Mrs. Steven Campbell $40
• In Memory of Byrl and Leo Skidmore by Donna Skidmore $100
• In Memory of my husband, Donnie Hunt by Paula Hunt $25
• Thomas & Maureen Schulz $100
• In Memory of Neal & Frances Pierce and Eloise B. Leonard by Clark & Carol Pierce $100
• In Memory of Louise Bell Moffitt by Hugh Moffitt $100
• In Memory of Dan Mellinger by Deborah Mellinger Bell $200
Today’s total: $1,755
Previous total: $14,660
Grand total: $16,415.
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.