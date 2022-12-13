HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,700.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Greg Keaton by Outpost Garage $25.
• In Memory of Buckley by Outpost Garage $25.
• In Memory of Jim & Louise Peacock by Craig Peacock $50.
• In Honor of Heather Hoffman by Steve and Mary Hoffman $100.
• In Memory of William S. Farabow by Suzanne Farabow $100.
• In Honor of Anthony & Christy DiFoggio by Michael DiFoggio $50.
• In Memory of our Good Friend, Dr. Butch Farabow by Dr. Robert & Jane Bass $200.
• In Memory of Elsie and Taylor Brookbank by Gayle Brookbank $100.
• In Memory of Tom Gooding by Jean Gooding $100.
• In Memory of Norman Andrews, Larry King and Ann Tinsley Morgan by Ann Wyche $200.
• In Honor of my Grands and Great Grands by Mamaw $50.
• In Loving Memory of Wild Bill by Dot $50.
• Karen Gudenkauf $150.
• In Memory of our loving mother, Lou Washburn by Winkie, Jess & Jordan $100.
• In Memory of Helen J. Doby and Polly B. Doby and In Honor of Mark, Caroline, and Melanie by Maxie Doby $100.
• In Memory of Dot and Dick Slate by Robert Slate $100.
• In Honor of Emilee Grace Duckworth and Sara Katherine Smith by Robert Slate $100.
• Carl and Beth Gerhold $50.
• In Honor Lorraine Griffin and Marthy & Wiley Stockton by Hessie Williams $50.
Today’s total: $1,700
Previous total: $16,415
Grand total: $18,115
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
