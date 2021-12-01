HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.
Today’s donors are:
Kathy & Kenneth McDowell $50
Kathy & Kenneth McDowell $50
Tammy & Matt Nagem $500
Larry and Tina Chason $100
In Memory of Nancy Hawkins by Robert & Susan Hawkins $50
James & Mary Halvorsen $50
Margaret & Bill Buckingham $50
In Memory of Heath Hoffman by Steve & Mary Hoffman $200
In Memory of Gary Culler, Scot Culler, Steve Creech, Maryanne Creech and Gayle Culler by Chip and Sara Culler $100
In Honor of Bishop Tom Stockton by Jim and Marilyn Groome $50
Gary & Vivian Biesecker $100
In Honor of Gary B. Moore, Past Kiwanis Club of High Point President and My Current, Future and Forever Spouse by Alice S. Moore $100
In Honor of our Children and Grandchildren by Lindsay and Herb Goins $100
In Memory of Barbara Pelikan by Ernie Pelikan $50
Tom and Elizabeth Walsh $100
Today’s total: $1,600
Previous total: $5,370
Grand total: $6,970
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.