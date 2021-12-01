HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.

Today’s donors are:

Kathy & Kenneth McDowell $50

Tammy & Matt Nagem $500

Larry and Tina Chason $100

In Memory of Nancy Hawkins by Robert & Susan Hawkins $50

James & Mary Halvorsen $50

Margaret & Bill Buckingham $50

In Memory of Heath Hoffman by Steve & Mary Hoffman $200

In Memory of Gary Culler, Scot Culler, Steve Creech, Maryanne Creech and Gayle Culler by Chip and Sara Culler $100

In Honor of Bishop Tom Stockton by Jim and Marilyn Groome $50

Gary & Vivian Biesecker $100

In Honor of Gary B. Moore, Past Kiwanis Club of High Point President and My Current, Future and Forever Spouse by Alice S. Moore $100

In Honor of our Children and Grandchildren by Lindsay and Herb Goins $100

In Memory of Barbara Pelikan by Ernie Pelikan $50

Tom and Elizabeth Walsh $100

Today’s total: $1,600

Previous total: $5,370

Grand total: $6,970

Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.

The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.