The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,545.
Today’s donors are:
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 3:28 am
• In Memory of Brian McHenry by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50.
• In Memory of Tom Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50.
• In Memory of Roscoe and Hazel Wright by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50.
• In Honor of Judy Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50.
• In Honor of our grandchildren by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50.
• In Honor of Sara, Grayson and Austin by Tim & Mary Beth Yates $50.
• In Memory of our son, Kyler Noah by Stuart & Shannon Smith $250.
• Tony & Sallie Bardelas $150.
• In Honor of Dale Denny by Sandra & Ken Smith $100.
• In Honor of our Grandchildren: Carter, Tyson, Hattie and Jojo by Sam & Kendra Boyd $100.
• In Memory of Sylvia & Al Passavant by Lynne Tuggle $50.
• Eric & Dianna Olmedo $100.
• Greg & Caren York $250.
• In Memory of Benny Morton by Becky Morton $50.
• In Memory of Minnie E. Funk by Terry & Sandra Funk $100.
• In Memory of my beautiful high school sweetheart that was my wife of 65 years, 11 months, 14 hours — Shirley Jean Wall White by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $50.
• In Honor of Tammy Lynn, Kaitlyn Lauren, Shyann Paige and Kimberly Lynn by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $20.
• In Honor of Bill McGuinn by Randy Carda $25.
Today’s total: $1,545
Previous total: $11,250
Grand total: $12,795
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
