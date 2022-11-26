HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,500.
Today’s donors are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,500.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of Robert C. Brown by Elizabeth G. Brown $50.
• In Memory of Tommy Langley by Jeanette Langley $100.
• In Honor of our grandchildren, Sydney & Connor Davidson by Linda & Bill Davidson $100.
• In Memory of Martha Nell Tucker and Jimmy Fulton by Anonymous $100.
• Kay & Dusty Maynard $150.
• In Memory of Skip Queen by Bob & Katrina Patton $100.
• In Memory of Ed Wheeless by Bob & Katrina Patton $100.
• In Memory of Jay Buie by Margaret Buie by $100.
• In Memory of Janie H. Allred by Bob Allred $100.
• Bill & Margaret Buckingham by $50.
• In Memory of Dottie Woodell by Wayne Woodell $50.
• Barry & Nancy Hamilton $100.
• In Memory of Acey Spencer by Lavern Spencer $50.
• In Memory of Frank Bencini by John & Kathy McKenzie $100.
• In Memory of Ruth and Art, Hunt and Pete by Pete & John Moffitt $100.
• James & Mary Halvorsen $50.
• Bonnie & David Horney $100.
Today’s total $1,500
Previous total $3,625
Grand total $5,125
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.