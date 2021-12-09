HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.
Today’s donors
In Memory of Janice M. Giltinan by George & Eleanor Stringer $25
In Memory of RV Moss by Vera Moss $100
In Memory of Dick Keever by Bonnie & David Horney $100
In Honor of Paula Hunt by Ken Hunt $100
In Memory of Don Hunt by Ken Hunt $100
Gail & Stephen Dula $100
In Memory of Bill Ervin by Alice Ervin $100
In Memory of Dorothy Sink by Dr. Max Sink $250
Edward Spivey $100
In Memory of Colby Walton by Claudette Walton $50
In Memory of Jay Buie by Margaret Buie $100
In Loving Memory of Francie and Betty Ann by Sandy Rankin $200
In Memory of Mallie Cruthis and Marie Gray by Phil & Lettie Mikles $50
In Memory of Kyle Cashwell by Mom & Dad $25
Today’s total: $1,400
Previous total: $9,810
Grand total: $11,210
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.
The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.