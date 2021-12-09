HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund.

Today’s donors

In Memory of Janice M. Giltinan by George & Eleanor Stringer $25

In Memory of RV Moss by Vera Moss $100

In Memory of Dick Keever by Bonnie & David Horney $100

In Honor of Paula Hunt by Ken Hunt $100

In Memory of Don Hunt by Ken Hunt $100

Gail & Stephen Dula $100

In Memory of Bill Ervin by Alice Ervin $100

In Memory of Dorothy Sink by Dr. Max Sink $250

Edward Spivey $100

In Memory of Colby Walton by Claudette Walton $50

In Memory of Jay Buie by Margaret Buie $100

In Loving Memory of Francie and Betty Ann by Sandy Rankin $200

In Memory of Mallie Cruthis and Marie Gray by Phil & Lettie Mikles $50

In Memory of Kyle Cashwell by Mom & Dad $25

Today’s total: $1,400

Previous total: $9,810

Grand total: $11,210

Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day, with a final listing being published in early January.

The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.

