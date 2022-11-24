(EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to an editor’s mistake, we incorrectly published a Cheer Fund listing from the previous year in Thursday’s edition. We are sorry for the error.)
HIGH POINT — The first donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund.
In Memory of Chuck Hicks by the Kiwanis Club of High Point $500
In Memory of Robert G. Culp, III by Frosty and Catharine Culp $100
In Honor of our wonderful mother, Margaret Buie by Susan Parrish & Julia Everhart $100
Gary & Vivian Biesecker $100
In Memory of John & Juanita Amick by John & Ellen Amick $1000
Joseph (Jody) T. McGhee, Jr. $50
In Honor of Wiley Stockton & Jim Horney by Billy & Susan Koontz $50
In Honor of our great fellow Kiwanians by Kerry & Brenda Jones $150
Today’s daily total is also the first Grand Total and amounts to $3,625.
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.