HIGH POINT —The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $2,170.
Today’s donors are:
• In Honor and Memory of the members of High Point High School Class of 1959 by The High Point High School Class of 1959 $100.
• In Honor of our Grandchildren: Ava, Evan, Madilyn and Drew by Jeanette & John Kiem $100.
• In Memory of George and Gertrude Grant Jr. and Skip Grant by Leslie & Diana Grant $100.
• In Memory of Brian Yaudes by Emily, Matt, Sarah Brian and Adam $50.
• Strib Boynton $100.
• In Memory of Groome Fulton Jr. by Phillip Fulton $50.
• Edward Spivey $150.
• In Memory of Ann Webb by Deborah George-Thompson $50.
• In Memory of George Leon Green by Lois W. Green $200.
• In Memory of my Brother by Linda K. Hassell $10.
• In Memory of Mrs. Dorothy Sink by Dr. Max Sink $150.
• In Honor of our Grandchildren Connor, Caroline, Kelsey, and Anna by Gwyn and Terri Brooks $100.
• In Memory of Trena Fowler and Harley Fowler by Laurie Reavis $100.
• In Memory of Hamilton, Junior, Spike, Jack, Samantha and Penny by Maryanne Smith $25.
• Beeson Hardware & Lumber Co. $100.
• In Honor of Rebecca R. Smothers by Alice S. Moore $50.
• Vince & Donna Wheeler $35.
• In Memory of Nora Montgomery by Charlene Calhoun $25.
• In Memory of John and Evelyn Calhoun by Michael Calhoun $25.
• In Memory of Warren Rives, Harry Wagner, Steve Welborn, Jimmy Gibson and Greg McAllister by Ken $400.
• Britt and Kathy Macrae $100.
• In Memory of Robbie Lyon by Faye Kendall Wright $50.
• In Honor of Ryan & Kyle Houghtaling and Brandon & Justin Hayworth by Stephen & Sue Uhlin $200.
Today’s total: $2,170
Previous total: $18,115
Grand total: $20,285
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
