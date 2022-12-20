HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1651.
Today’s donors are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1651.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of David Moore, Sr. and in Honor of Patsy Moore by Your Family $50
• In Memory of Scott Towery, Steven Hall and Scott Oakley by Britt & Karen Moore $25
• In Honor of Bobby Jones, for all the work you do for Kiwanis by Martha & Wiley Stockton $25
• In Honor of our good friends, Hessie Williams and Lorraine Griffin by Martha & Wiley Stockton $25
• Catherine O’Rourke $50
• Joe & Donna Williams $100
• Mindy Wilkie $25
• In Memory of Betsy Hathaway by Berry Pendergrass $25
• In honor of Frank Pifferetti by the Chancel Bell and Jubilate Ringers Choirs at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church~we are blessed to have you as our director!! Merry Christmas!! by Carolyn Shaw $100
• In Memory of Sandy Hook Elementary by Tammy & Dale McCracken $26
• In Honor of the best mom and Gran, Linda Chafin by Tom Chafin $50
• Wiley G. Clary, Jr. $100
• In Memory of Bud and Corey McInnis & Dave Clark by Jane McInnis Blanchard $250
• In Loving Memory of Mary & George Gideon by Deborah & Charles Gideon $50
• In Memory of: Dick More, Mr. & Mrs. Rob Kennedy, Albert King, Ray Moore, Harold Ridge, Tim Sims, and Jay Wood by Kay K. More $150
• In Memory of Ann, J.V. and Dot Morgan, Luther & Mary Tinsley and Virgil & Mabel Morgan by Jim Morgan $350
• In Memory of George Atkinson and Helen Doby by Terry & Mary Atkinson $50
• In Memory of: Sonny Wagner, Eva & Wayne Horton, Dr. Charles Horton, Robin Horton, Eva Horton, Diane Wagner, Bess & Jay Williard, Regina & Chuck Misiavea, Dr. Hal Warlick and Faye & Paul Broyhill by Patsy, Jay and Rick Wagner $200
• In Memory of N.C. & Elva Hedgecock and J.C. & Lessie Walser by Barry & Trish Hedgecock $100 (Note: The donation amount was incorrect in Saturday’s listing and applies to Saturday’s total).
Today’s total: $1,651
Previous total: $21,185
Grand total: $22,836
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.