HIGH POINT —The latest donations have been received for the 2022 Christmas Cheer Fund totaling $1,950.
Today’s donors are:
• In Memory of John Gillespie by Jackie Gillespie $50.
• In Honor of Our Children and Grandchildren by Ed and Susan Thomas $250.
• In Memory of the Members we lost in 2022: Don Boone, Groome Fulton, Stewart Hartley, Rudy Hinnant, Herman Hunter, and Kem McAllister by Rotary Club of High Point $200.
• In Honor of Jeffrey Rosner by Benji & Martha $50.
• In Memory of Navy Seal, William H. Ball by J.A. Brown-Ball $50.
• Summer Round-Up Inc. $300.
• In Memory of George Louya by Jeanette Louya $100.
• Fred & Diane Meredith $300.
• In Honor of my Children, Ken & Ashley Hunt by Paula Hunt $50.
• In Honor of the Verandah Girls: Peggy Fox, Megan Fox, Debbie Mellinger, Lynn Murray, Sophia Peterson, Pat Duff, Ashley & Paula Hunt by Paula Hunt $50.
• In Honor of our Granddaughters, Haley and Brooke by Floyd & Dixie Pugh $100.
• In Memory of Martha Nell Tucker and Royster Tucker Jr. by Martha R. Tucker $200.
• In Memory of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Pleasants and Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Farrar by Sally, John, Cam and Jack $100.
• In Memory of Mallie Cruthis and Marie Gray by Phil & Lettie Mikles $50.
• In Memory of my Son, Michael Ilderton Jr. by Mike Ilderton $50.
• In Memory of my special daughter Angela Flater, Born on Christmas Day. She lived a joyful life with Downs Syndrome and passed away in Sept. of 2018 at the age of 56 by Maxine Flater $50.
Today’s total: $1,950
Previous total: $27,111
Grand total: $29,061
Donations should be made out to the Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 5467, High Point, NC 27262. Lists of donors will be published in The Enterprise through Christmas Day. Donations also can be made online at Kiwanishighpoint.org. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, will provide Christmas gifts for about 295 children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point and local nonprofit D-Up.
