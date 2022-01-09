HIGH POINT — This year’s annual Christmas Cheer Fund drive has officially ended, raising more than $36,000. The fund, operated by the Kiwanis Club of High Point, this year provided Christmas gifts for about 150 underserved children identified through the Boys and Girls Clubs of High Point.
Here is a list of all of this year’s donors:
In Memory of Bill Anderson by the Kiwanis Club of High Point $500
Michele & Pat Levy $100
In Honor of the Kiwanis Christmas Cheer Committee by Joan Campbell $100
In Memory of Sandy Cain and Bill Guy Jr. by Martha & Wiley Stockton $35
Ann & Groome Fulton $100
In Memory of Jimmie and Leo Kidd, Boyce and Eloise Stinson, and Arthur and Dot Dickens by Jerry & Louella Stinson $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren — Ben, Ava and Livia by Sissie & Bill Burgess $100
Beeson Hardware Company $100
In Memory of Raymond Carr, MD and Jim Carr by Mrs. Anne Carr $100
In Memory of Melinda Ann Teague by Robert & Barbara Teague $50
In Loving Memory of Dottie Woodell by Wayne Woodell $50
In Memory of JC, Ruth, and Greg McAllister by Martha & Edwin Bass $50
In Memory of Jimmy Fulton and Martha Nell Tucker by Bruce & Nancy Laney $250
In Memory of Edward Silver by Suzanne Silver $100
In Memory of my Brother by Linda Hassell $10
In Memory of Sherry Dills by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
In Memory of Tom Welch by Adrion & Susan Brewer $25
Wiley Clarey Jr. $100
In Memory of Alice Cunningham Ragsdale and Clyde Ragsdale by Joseph Ragsdale Jr. $25
In Memory of Janie H. Allred by Bobby J. Allred $100
In Memory of Horton Godwin by Helen Runyan $100
In Memory of Frank Bencini by John & Kathy McKenzie $100
In Honor of Chase Hicks, Caleb Hicks and Tori Newman by Chuck & Christine Hicks $25
In Memory of my husband, Harley Fowler and my daughter, Trena Fowler by Marie Fowler $50
In Honor of our Wonderful Clients by Atlantic Realty $100
Bobby Jones $250
In Memory of Marjorie Meredith — Mother by Jerry Thomas $100
John & Ellen Amick $1000
In Honor of Mackenzie, Reese, Sarah Brian, Kaylee, Scottie, Kamryn, Adam by Tom Yaudes $100
In Memory of Donna and Brian by Tom Yaudes $100
In Memory of Martha Stafford by Her Family $50
In Honor of Betty Jo Willett and David Willett by Jack M. Green Jr. $100
Eric & Diana Olmedo $100
In Memory of Dot, Lester, and Ronnie Stevens Sr. by Frank, Kenny and Kath $500
Wednesday Bridge Group — Betty, Cindy, Sallie & Marie $100
In Memory of Clara G. Taylor by Elizabeth G. Brown $25
In Honor of Royster Tucker Jr. by Phil Johnston $100
In Memory of Skip Queen by Bob & Katrina Patton $100
In loving Memory of Frank & Faith Dozier, J.D. and Minnie Snipes, Paul Snipes, Jimmy Gibson and Michael Lyles by Gary & Paula Snipes $50
In Honor of Gary, Carolyn, Gary and Ben; David, Shannon, Mary Keever and Dozier; Jennifer, Todd, Jake and Cliff by Gary & Paula Snipes $50
In Memory of Jim & Louise Peacock by Craig Peacock $50
In Memory of Dick More and Ray Moore by Patsy Moore $50
In Memory of Neal & Frances Pierce and Eloise B. Leonard by Clark & Carol Pierce $100
In Honor of Paula’s Children — Ashley Hunt and Ken Hunt by Paula C. Hunt $5
Kathy & Kenneth McDowell $50
Tammy & Matt Nagem $500
Larry and Tina Chason $100
In Memory of Nancy Hawkins by Robert & Susan Hawkins $50
James & Mary Halvorsen $50
Margaret & Bill Buckingham $50
In Memory of Heath Hoffman by Steve & Mary Hoffman $200
In Memory of Gary Culler, Scot Culler, Steve Creech, Maryanne Creech and Gayle Culler by Chip and Sara Culler $100
In Honor of Bishop Tom Stockton by Jim and Marilyn Groome $50
Gary & Vivian Biesecker $100
In Honor of Gary B. Moore, Past Kiwanis Club of High Point President and My Current, Future and Forever Spouse by Alice S. Moore $100
In Honor of our Children and Grandchildren by Lindsay and Herb Goins $100
In Memory of Barbara Pelikan by Ernie Pelikan $50
Tom and Elizabeth Walsh $100
In Memory of Charles Chavis by Jayne Chavis $50
In Memory of Greg Keaton by The Garage $25
In Memory of my Mom, Isabelle Dorwart by Marian Knight $40
In Memory of Clark English by His Loving Family $100
In Honor of Navy Seal, William H. Ball by Judith A. Brown-Ball $50
In Memory of Mary Kirby and In Honor of Bill Kirby by Jerry Koontz $50
Tom & Donna Baker $50
Fred & Diane Meredith $300
Kay & Dusty Maynard $150
In Memory of Mary Fulp by Charles Fulp $100
In Memory of Christopher Cutler Gane by Jim & Amanda Gane $100
In Honor of Jack Safrit by June Safrit $25
Barry & Nancy Hamilton $100
In Memory of Worth & Bettie York and all they did for High Point and Capitol Medals by Henry & Tomi Watson $100
In Honor of Wiley & Martha Stockton and Lorraine Griffin by Hessie Williams $50
In Honor of Margaret Buie by Her Daughters, Susan & Julie $100
In Memory of Kyle Cashwell by Peggy Christy $50
In Memory of Everett Christy by Peggy Christy $50
In Memory of G. Leon Green and Bill E. Minor by Lois Green & Family $200
In Memory of Cory and Bud McInnis by Jane McInnis Blanchard $200
In Honor of our grandchildren — Sydney and Connor Davidson by Linda & Bill Davidson $100
In Honor of Diane Fogleman by an Anonymous Donor $100
Gloria & Dan Odom $100
Gerald & Gracie Zimmerman $200
In Memory of Carleene B. Kearns, Jerry Johnson, Nancy Webster and Dorla McKenzie by Friends Forever $100
In Memory of Brian McHenry by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Memory of Tom Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Memory of Roscoe and Hazel Wright by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Honor of Judy Wiley by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Honor of our grandchildren by Lynda & Rocky Wright $50
In Memory of Janice M. Giltinan by George & Eleanor Stringer $25
In Memory of RV Moss by Vera Moss $100
In Memory of Dick Keever by Bonnie & David Horney $100
In Honor of Paula Hunt by Ken Hunt $100
In Memory of Don Hunt by Ken Hunt $100
Gail & Stephen Dula $100
In Memory of Bill Ervin by Alice Ervin $100
In Memory of Dorothy Sink by Dr. Max Sink $250
Edward Spivey $100
In Memory of Colby Walton by Claudette Walton $50
In Memory of Jay Buie by Margaret Buie $100
In Loving Memory of Francie and Betty Ann by Sandy Rankin $200
In Memory of Mallie Cruthis and Marie Gray by Phil & Lettie Mikles $50
In Memory of Kyle Cashwell by Mom & Dad $25
In Memory of George and Mary Gideon by Charles & Deborah Gideon $50
Bobby & Elaine Davis $100
In Loving Memory of Sylvia H. Fetner by Dee and Jack Fetner $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren: May, Virginia, Lucy and Emma by Rick & Margaret Lewis $100
In Memory of Nora Montgomery by Charlene Calhoun $25
In Memory of Elise and Taylor Brookbank by Gayle Brookbank $100
In Honor of Kiwanis Club of High Point by Mark & Pam Seagle $100
In Memory of Hunt and Pete…. Ruth and Art by Pete & Jan Moffitt $250
In Memory of John & Evelyn Calhoun by Michael Calhoun $25
Wanda Peele $100
In Memory of Jerry Southern Sr. by Peggy Southern $100
Joseph T. McGhee Jr. $50
In Memory of Steve Carter by Cathy C. Hartman $100
In Loving Memory of my Husband Raymond Hubbard by Nancy S. Hubbard $25
In Honor of the High Point Arts Council by Carolyn Thomas and Tom Blount $100
In Memory of Bob Duncan by Lucille Duncan $100
In Memory of Ernie Kemm, Margaret & Fully Huntley and Louise & Herman Smith by Sarah Huntley Kemm $300
The Lumpkins Family $100
In Honor of Grandchildren — Drew, Madilyn, Evan & Ava by John & Jeanette Kiem $100
In Loving Memory of Dan Mellinger by Debbie Mellinger $100
In Memory of Owen Bertschi by David Miller $200
In Memory of Warren Rives, Harry Wagner, Jimmy Gibson, Rev. Steve Welborn & Greg McAllister by Ken $600
In Honor of Art and Linda Hudgins by Janie Coley $50
In Loving Memory of Thomas Carey Ilderton Jr., Thomas Ilderton III and T. Carey Ilderton Sr. by Sandra Carter Ilderton $200
Kathleen Klein $25
Jim Marsh $200
In Memory of N.C. and Elva Hedgecock and J.C. and Lessie Walser by Barry & Trish $100
In Memory of my dad, Harley Fowler and my sister, Trena Fowler by Laurie Reavis $100
In Memory of Helen J. Doby and Polly B. Doby and In Honor of Mark, Caroline, Cathy and Melanie by Maxie Doby $100
In Memory of Ann Morgan by Randy and Carolyn Carda $25
Britt & Kathy Macrae $100
In Memory of my Husband for 58 years, Dick More by Kay More $100
In Loving Memory of my Wife, Wanda Trogdon Ilderton and my Grandsons, Michael Ilderton Jr. and Jake Martin by Clarence Ilderton $200
In Honor of Davis Peeler and Jackie Peeler by Mickey and Dianne Peeler $100
In Memory of Jeffrey Purvis by Laurel T. Purvis $50
In Memory of George & Gertrude Grant Jr. and George Grant III by Leslie Grant and Diana Grant $100
Frances Collins $100
In Memory of Bill and Pearl Walker, Rodney Walker and Brian Walker by Mickey & Terri Walker $50
In Memory of Ed Harris by Ann Harris $50
In Memory of Byron and Sarah Haworth by Ann Harris $50
In Memory of Hilde Errico by Sallie and Tony Bardelas $100
In Memory of Richard Lee Loftin Jr. by Richard and Helen Loftin Sr. $200
In Honor of Sara, Grayson and Austin by Tim and Mary Beth Yates $50
Bill & Carol Mangum $200
Maria Puschinsky $25
In Memory of Mr. Peter Wasmer by Michael & Charlotte Biesecker $150
In Memory of Roy, Dot & Gayle Culler by Willa Connor $100
Lee and Alf Webster $100
In Memory of Harold Ridge, Dick More, Mr. & Mrs. Rob Kennedy and Mr. & Mrs. Jim Ridge by Mary Ridge $100
In Memory of Glen and Mary Benger by Their Family $150
Charles & Jane Myers $100
Beco, Inc. $100
In Memory of Brian and Donna Yaudes by The Thiel Family $100
In Honor of The Grand Slammers by Jane McClellan $50
In Honor of the Verandah Girls: Pat Duff, Debbie M. Bell, Peggy Fox, Megan Fox, Lynn Murray and Paula Hunt by Paula Hunt $100
In Memory of Bill and Pat Anderson by Their Daughters — Martha, Venetia and Mary $150
In Honor of Our Oldest Granddaughter Abby Stevens by Ed & Susan Thomas $250
In Memory of Linda R. Brown by Larry, LeeAnne, Leslie and Family $35
In Memory of: Jess & Edna Washburn, Lou Washburn, Woody Washburn, Dr. Hal Warlick, Bob Whitton, Rob Culp, Dr. Tom Haggai, Ed Smothers and Bill Guy Jr. and In Honor of the Kiwanis Club of High Point From a Friend $250
In Memory of Juanita Meredith Johnston by Yvonne Miller $100
In Honor of Leon Marsh by Sheree Crane $100
In Honor of Becky Weller — Our Mother’s Very Special Friend by an Anonymous Donor $25
Vince & Donna Wheeler $30
In Memory of Matthew Kusiak by Sharon & Steve Drescher $250
In Memory of Oscar and Savannah Hunsucker and Robert and Lois Amos by Darrell and Angelena Hunsucker $100
Raymond & Suzanne Soltis $100
In Honor of our Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren by Darrell and Carole Meredith $100
Geo W. Lowe Jr. $100
Mohammad Halim $100
Jamestown Civitans $500
In Honor of our Grandchildren by Sam & Kendra Boyd $100
In Memory of Faye & Ken Hubbard by Nan & Pat McDonnell $50
In Memory of William S. Farabow by Suzanne Farabow $100
The Boynton Family $100
Hilda Owen $50
In Memory of Mary & J.B. Gibson and Alice & Bill Hinson by Clark & Laura Gibson $1000
In Memory of Horton Godwin by Bella and Chaz Strickland $100
Bob & Diane Fogleman $100
In Memory of Samantha, Penny, Hamilton, Junior, Jack and Spike by Spanky Smith $25
In Memory of Benny Morton by Becky Morton $25
In Memory of Jason Koontz by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Norman Crews by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Hoby Ragan by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Emily Lambeth by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Ron Sock by Charles Anna & Sonny Koontz $100
In Memory of Donna Carter by Bill & Margaret Buckingham $150
In Honor of Michael Lyles, Jude, Davis and Lyla Rowe, Porter Redmond, Parker Gibson and Elizabeth, Emily and Edi by Mary Lyles $50
In Memory of My Dearest Mother and Father, Faydene Newton and Austin Newton by Jenny $25
In Memory of Bill and Jane Price by Their Family $150
Peter & Melissa Fisch $25
In Memory of Ann Elizabeth Tinsley Morgan, Luther & Mary Tinsley, J.V. & Dot Morgan, Virgil & Mabel Morgan and Don & Mike Morgan by Jim Morgan $250
In Honor of my 3 children, 6 grands and 7 great grands by Mamaw $50
In Loving Memory of Wild Bill by Dot $50
In Honor of our Family, Andrew, Gina & Stella Pruette by David & Eugenia Pruette $200
In memory of my beautiful high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, 11 months, 14 hours — Shirley Jean Wall White by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $50
In honor of Tammy Lynn, Kaitlyn Lauren, Shyann Paige and Kimberly Lynn by Rev. Dr. W. Herman White $15
In Loving Memory of Mrs. Edna Wiley by From a Very Grateful Friend $100
In Honor of Our Employees by Davis Furniture $500
Candace Fenn $300
Louanne and Donnie Hill $50
In Memory of Dot and Dick Slate and In Honor of Emilee Duckworth and Sara Smith by Robert G. Slate $200
In Memory of Benny and Mary Jo Braica by Adrian V. Greene $25
Becky Sink by $100
Professional Painting Services $25
Wayne & Susanne Barbee $25
In Memory of Ed Wheeless by Bob & Katrina Patton $100
In Honor of John and Martha Stunda by Dr. John and Louise Campbell $125
In Honor of Danny & Dolly Jennings by Mr. and Mrs. Drew Nealeans $100
In Memory of John Richardson by John Haworth Sr. $50
In Memory of Mary Kirby by Bill Kirby $50
In Honor of David S. Miller by His Employees $250
In Memory of Catherine Conte by Vicki Miller $100
Rotary Club of High Point $200
In Honor of our Grandchildren: Chase, Emma Carlisle, REN and Nicholas by Bob & Kathy Niebauer $40
In Memory of Dr. Dan Mellinger by Bill & JoAnn Owings $100
Lenny Peters Foundation $500
In Honor of the Best Gran From Her Family $50
Anonymous Donor $200
In Memory of my loving daughter, Rose Mary Ruth Payne by Frances W. Ruth $100
Philip & Deborah Key $100
In Loving Memory of my Daddy & Mama: Dadio & Faydene Newton by Faye Newton Braud $25
In Memory of Sonya Williams Miller by Jimmy Williams $50
In loving memory of Roxie Hinson and Beatrice H. Shaver by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson and Edna M. Dye $50
In loving memory of Thomas and Nora Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50
In loving memory of Nora Yvonne Bynum by Alfred and Pauline Bynum Hinson $50
In Memory of Cathy Turner Smith and Eileen Lempp Stroud by Sunny & Greg Vitello $50
In Honor of Fafa — We Love You by Alex & Maggie $25
In Memory of Wanda Ilderton & Jacob Martin — We Love You by Mike, Alex & Maggie $25
In Memory of Michael Ilderton Jr. — We Love You by Dad, Alex & Maggie $50
In Memory of Sandy Hook Elementary by Dale & Tammy McCracken $26
In Honor of the Jason and Nick Nikouyeh Families by Kerry & Brenda Jones $100
In Honor of Danny Davis by His Office Employees $260
In Honor of George C. Phillips by Shirley Phillips $100
In Honor of Ryan, Kyle, Brandon and Justin by Stephen & Sue Uhlin $250
In Loving Memory of Robbie Lyon by Faye Kendall Wright $50
In Memory of Fernand and Joann Schlaeppi by Martin Schlaeppi $250
In Memory of Tommy Langley by Jeanette Langley $200
In Loving Memory of Gaynelle Knight by David & Lori Henry $25
Donna & Stuart Harris $25
In Memory of Benny and Mary Jo Braica by Langley & Denise Ruth $50
In Memory of Robbie Bryson by Ronnie & Molly Young $100
In Memory of Joe Nottoli by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, Donnie and John $100
In Memory of Donald and Violet Caldwell by Pam, Don, Megan, James, Elizabeth, Kelli, Tyler, Donnie and John $100
In Honor of Jeffrey Rosner by Lekita, Martha & Benji $50
In Honor of Royer, Will & Emily by Catharine & Frosty Culp $100
In Memory of my husband, Felix Miller Jr. by Maxine Miller $100
In Memory of my beautiful wife Betty by Jerry Hubbard $100
In Honor of our Grandchildren: Connor, Caroline, Kelsey & Anna by Gwyn & Terri Brooks $100
In Loving Memory of Jerry & Patrick Shaver by Chloe Shaver $20
In Memory of Mrs. Louise Moffitt by Kelly, Lauren and Leigh $100
In loving memory of Roy and Dot Culler, Gayle Culler, Scott Culler, David & Nudi Maas, and Betty Jean Pegram Herring by Randy and Heidi Culler $350
In Memory of Oliver E. Moye — Beloved Teacher and Friend by Floyd & Dixie Pugh $100
Jessie & Ann Marie Bullock $20
In Memory of Byrl and Leo Skidmore by Donna Skidmore $100
In Memory of Dink Hill by Violet Hill $25
St. George Greek Woman’s Club $100
Kevin & Diana Stephenson $100
In Memory of Alice and Bill Hinson, Mop and Jim Horney, Norma Horney and Bill Horney by Claire & Jeff Horney $200
In Honor of our grandchildren: Noah, Saylor, Eleanor, Sloan & Coulter by Sue & Jim Horney $50
Mark Thacker $100
David Thompson $100
Phillips Funeral Service $300
In Memory of Owen Bertschi From His Scuzbuket Friday Mates… $250
In Memory of my brother, Robert L. Simpkins by Lillian Brooks $100
In Memory of Fran Hethcox by Arlene & Andrea $100
In Memory of: Royster M. Tucker Jr., Martha Nell Tucker, Lala & Charlie Cates, Pat & Bill Anderson, Jim & Margaret Randle, Betty Anne Harrison, Doris & David Dowdy and Katharine Payne by Bootsy Tucker $200
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Johnson and Mr. & Mrs. J.W. Coltrane by Harold & Suzy Johnson $200
Harriss & Covington Hosiery Mills $500
In Memory of Bill Ray & Charles Ray by Marie Ray $100
In Memory of Linda Faircloth by John Faircloth $250
Tom & Joan White $50
In Memory of John Newby by Frank & Nancy Newby $50
In Memory of Bud and Cory McInnis by Judy & Tim Ingram $25
In Honor of Dale Denny by Ken & Sandra Smith $100
In Memory of Owen Bertschi and Jadie Kemp by Ken & Sandra Smith $100
In Memory of Stan Squires by Carolyn & Donald Kearns $100
In Memory of my Husband, Tom Kemp by Glenda Kemp $50
In Honor of our parents, John & Linda Russell and Bobby Ritchie and In Memory of Joyce Ritchie by Bobby & Janet Ritchie $100
Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll $1000
In Memory of Irene and Jim Brooks by Carol Brooks $100
In Memory of the Tornado Victims by Barbara Zakos $100
In Memory of Hubert & Ellen Leach and Charlie & Scottie Tucker by Jerry & Kay Tucker $100
Michael Sink $150
In Honor of Lieutenant General Richard S. Ewell C.S.A. by Rusty Van Landingham $25
In Memory of Freda & Charles Jones by Jeanette & George Louya $100
In Memory of David O. Moore Sr. — Pop by Sharyn, David Jr. and Britt; Grands, Greats & Great-Greats $50
In Honor of Patsy Moore — Nana by Sharyn, David Jr. and Britt; Grands, Greats & Great-Greats $50
In Memory of: Scott Towery, Steven Hall and Scott Oakley by Britt, Karen, Ethan & Brennen $25
In Memory of Bill Wyche, Ann Morgan, Bill Heard and John Yowell by Ann Wyche $100
Karl & Elsa Watson $100
In Memory of Alan, Greg, Joe, Paul, Ginger and Jacy by an Anonymous Donor $100
In Memory of Mr. & Mrs. J.E. Pleasants and Mr. & Mrs. J.B. Farrar by Sally, John, Cam and Jack $100
In Memory of Terry DiFoggio by Capelli Salons, Inc. $50
In Memory of Terry DiFoggio by Michael DiFoggio $50
In Memory of Linda Faircloth by Jeff & Claire Batts $25
In Memory of Mrs. Nannie Smith by Paul & Cathryn Morse $25
In Memory of Ray Moore, Darold Ridge, Albert King, Jay Wood, Tim Sims, Dick More and Mr. and Mrs. Rob Kennedy by Kay More $200
In Loving Memory of Kyler S. Noah, our son by Stuart and Shannon Smith $250
In Memory of my teammates from Allen Jay — Joel Lockhart and Ralph Modlin by Gary Meredith $50
In Honor of my coaches from Allen Jay — Bill Guy and Tommy R. Younts by Gary Meredith $50
In Memory of Mabel Brooks by Ann & Stewart Hartley $100
In Memory of Kitty Hartley by Stewart Hartley $100
Hendrix Barney & Company CPAs $100
Betsy Hodge $25
In Memory of Chris Grantham and Pert Grantham by Sandy Grantham $50
In Memory of Sandy Rittenhouse by Griffin Ladies Book Club $50
In Memory of our Mother, Annie Livengood — Brother, Don Livengood — and other family members that have passed in the last year: Marty, Jane and David; In Honor of our grandchildren by Richard and Janet Kelley $50
In Honor of Sandy Herman and John Haworth by Peter Howard $200
In Memory of J.C. Pierce by Judy W. Pierce $50
In Loving Memory of Helen J. Doby by Terry & Mary Atkinson $50
In Loving Memory of George W. Atkinson by Terry & Mary Atkinson $50
In Memory of my beautiful mother, Lou Washburn by Winkie Lassiter $50
In Memory of Carter and Doris Lassiter by The Employees of City Transfer and Storage $100
In Honor of Sarah, Daniel and Beth Baker by Nancy & Thomas Baker $100
Becke Jones $25
In Memory of Lyles H. Kearns by Dot Kendall Kearns $100
In Honor of our Grandsons, Wesley and McCall by Phyllis & Fred Picklesimer
Total 2021 Christmas Cheer Fund Donations — $36,506
