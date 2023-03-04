By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — A longtime institution in High Point will mark a rebirth of sorts on Sunday as the Carl Chavis YMCA celebrates its grand reopening.
A pillar of the community since being established in 1943, the current facility at 2757 Granville St. has undergone a $4.5 million expansion and renovation. The YMCA of High Point will unveil the updated facility at a ribbon-cutting and open house from 2-4 p.m.
The actual ribbon cutting will take place around 2:15 p.m. Afterwards, the facility will be open for tours and photo opportunities.
“The dedication and generosity of volunteers and donors has made this vision for the Chavis Y become reality,” said Lynn Lomax, YMCA of High Point CEO. “The Chavis Y has made a significant impact in the local community through our 5-star licensed Day Care Center, teen programs, youth sports leagues, healthy living initiatives and community partnerships. We are thrilled to re-open this expanded facility and tremendously grow our impact through improved and expanded facilities and enhanced programs.”
In addition to offering wellness services, the branch serves more than 130 children per week in summer day camp and nearly 50 children newborn to age 5 in its child care.
The renovation project includes a new lobby expansion and entrance, renovated classrooms, new childwatch and teen center, a raised indoor track area, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
“When I see the difference we are making in children’s lives, it just makes me want to do more and more,” said Carlvena Foster, executive director of the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA Branch for more than 20 years. “We have everything we need here to be a first class YMCA. We’ll be able to offer more services and serve more people.”
