HIGH POINT — One lucky Phoenix Academy student will win a $25,000 college scholarship on Monday as a part of the charter school’s 25th anniversary celebration.
Students at the public charter school who had perfect attendance for the first 40 days of the semester were entered into the drawing, which will be held at 10 a.m. at 4191 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway. Families with more than one child attending Phoenix Academy received an entry for each child.
The winning ticket will be drawn by a former Phoenix Academy student, according to Kim Norcross, superintendent of Phoenix Academy.
“It has been a difficult couple of years,” Norcross said. “This is an opportunity to do something special for one of our families. This scholarship can be life changing.”
The scholarship giveaway is part of the Three Keys to Success campaign at Phoenix Academy that touts community, stability and academics. It starts with the first key of a small-school feel that builds a sense of community. The second key is the stability that comes from staying at the same school from kindergarten through 12th grade. The final key is solid academics that prepare each child for the future. The scholarship will enable one family to continue their child’s education at a college or university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.