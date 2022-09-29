HPTNWS-09-30-22 FASHION.jpg

A model tries on a piece of jewelry at last year's charity fashion show, High Point Fashion's Night Out. This year's event will take place on Oct. 8.

HIGH POINT — Fashion and compassion will share the runway next week when High Point Fashion’s Night Out returns for its second year.

The annual event, a charity fashion show benefiting the High Point Center for Child Wellness, will be held Oct. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Allen and James Home, 1100 N. Main St. The design firm is again partnering with Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers to host the gala.

