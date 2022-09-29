HIGH POINT — Fashion and compassion will share the runway next week when High Point Fashion’s Night Out returns for its second year.
The annual event, a charity fashion show benefiting the High Point Center for Child Wellness, will be held Oct. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Allen and James Home, 1100 N. Main St. The design firm is again partnering with Monkee’s of High Point and Simon Jewelers to host the gala.
Approximately 25 models of all ages will walk the runway, modeling Monkee’s of High Point clothing and Simon Jewelers jewelry. In addition, Wynnie’s Boutique will present a children’s fashion show prior to the main event.
“We’ve never had anything like this in High Point,” said Stephanie James Goldman, co-owner of Allen and James Home. “Last year was such a fun, fashionable event. We had 250 people come, and we were able to write a check for $10,000 to the High Point Center for Child Wellness. This year, our goal is to raise even more money.”
Goldman established High Point Fashion’s Night Out in memory of noted furniture designer Michael Delgaudio, who died in November 2018 — only a day after visiting Allen and James Home and telling Goldman the company would be a great place to have a fashion show someday.
“I was just crazy with excitement, and then the next morning he died,” Goldman recalled. “He was such a fine pillar in this community. I told his wife, Julie, that I was going to carry out his vision of a fashion show and use it to raise money.”
Proceeds from the event will go to the High Point Center for Child Wellness, a pediatric psychiatry program of Family Service of the Piedmont. The program provides individual and family counseling and treatment for children dealing with issues that include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, trauma-related disorders, developmental and learning disorders, anxiety and depression.
“The exciting thing is that last year, so many people were saying they knew someone who needed a program like this,” Goldman said. “They said it’s a very deserving cause, so it felt good to be helping this organization.”
The event will include a raffle for a chance to win one of several items, including original artwork by Kevin Rutan, a “stretch-and-shop” package from Monkee’s of High Point, artwork from Allen and James Home, original artwork from Lindwood Art, a necklace and earrings from Simon Jewelers, a children’s blanket and a $350 gift card from Wynnie’s Boutique, and two designer pillows of the winner’s choice from Threads Boutique.
Raffle tickets are $15 apiece or 10 tickets for $100. They can be purchased at the stores or at the event.
Tickets to the event itself are $125 apiece and can be purchased at Monkee’s of High Point, Allen and James Home, or on the events page of either of the companies’ websites.
