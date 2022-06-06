Five leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
The new indictment against Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the former Proud Boys national chairman, and four others did not make clear what new evidence might be behind the escalated charges, but in April one of the Proud Boys' leaders, Charles “Charley” Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Prosecutors are expected to file an update soon about Donohoe's cooperation.
Donohoe, who was arrested in early 2021 along with several others on felony and misdemeanor charges, was leader of a regional Proud Boys chapter and reportedly held a key communications role in the national group at the time of the riot.
Seditious conspiracy is the most serious charge leveled in any cases so far stemming from Jan. 6. Eleven members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges in the Capitol attack.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Proud Boys members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished speaking to thousands of supporters near the White House.
Just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, an indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.
