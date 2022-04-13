HIGH POINT
How do you describe charcuterie?
Brandi Crumley will offer her take on the gourmet meat-and-cheese boards when she opens her new business, The Blooming Board, in downtown High Point this week.
“Technically, they’re kind of grazing tables and grazing boards, but the popular name charcuteries has just really taken off,” she said. “So it’s been a popular social gathering for people.”
The Blooming Board is located at 142 Church Ave., just steps from Truist Point stadium.
Crumley said the city’s economic development office reached out to let her know the landlord, Gefen Marketing, was looking to lease part of the storefront space.
“We have about 1,800 square feet. It’s the perfect size for us,” she said. “We’re super excited to be downtown. We’re excited to be part of the social district now, where you can carry alcohol around.”
Crumley launched The Blooming Board as a curated charcuterie business in May 2021, initially “popping up” with established businesses around the Triad like local breweries to get her brand out.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “We had huge support from the local breweries and businesses around the Triad and then started moving forward in the fall with looking at the High Point area for a location.”
The concept of the new location is “gather, graze and shop,” as it sells boutique apparel and homegoods and features custom charcuterie.
“Really, what our idea of charcuterie here in America is is really all encompassing — the cheese, the fruit, the veggies, the crackers, the nuts, the sweets, along with the meats as well,” she said.
Crumley said the business is in the process of obtaining alcohol permits and plans to serve wine, beer and champagne.
“High Point is growing and changing in so many beautiful ways,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of the movement that is emphasizing the good in the community and bringing people together again.”
