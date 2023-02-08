HIGH POINT — Patrick Chapin has stepped down as CEO of the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation after leading the organization for only a few months.
He was hired by the board of the High Point-based nonprofit in October, as the hall of fame prepared to open its new downtown headquarters this spring.
He said he resigned in January because he came to realize the job has a national scope that wasn’t a good fit with his prior experience.
Chapin previously served as president and CEO of Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce from June 2016 until August 2022.
“The American Furnishings Hall of Fame is the most important and esteemed organization in the furnishings industry, and this (new headquarters) venue is going to be something very special,” he said. “I respect the organization and their leadership so much that I felt that they needed someone more passionate about the work and industry, so I stepped down. They have been incredibly supportive of my decision, and I will be working with them for the next few months on operational projects for the new building.”
Karen McNeill, president of the hall of fame board, is serving as CEO until Chapin’s replacement is named.
“To his credit, he just said his heart wasn’t in it,” she said. “When you realize that, it’s better to find that out sooner rather than later. We’re just grateful to him that he was so honest with us and forthright with us.”
Chapin is working as a consultant for the hall of fame headquarters through its opening in April.
“He’s finishing up some projects for us that have to do with operating a public space, which we’re about to do,” McNeill said. “So we’re grateful to him for helping us with the operating side and getting things set up.”
The 23,500-square-foot building at 311 S. Hamilton St. will include a gallery that honors the 131 members of the hall of fame, as well as year-round museum exhibits and event space open to the public.
Chapin said he’s not sure what’s next for him.
“I left Business High Point thinking that I wanted to take on a bigger and more national role, but what I realized was that, for me, working on the local level is where I belong and is what I enjoy,” he said. “For the last 25 years, between running chambers and YMCAs, I have been more successful and have been able to make more of an impact within a community setting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.