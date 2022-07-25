HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin announced Monday that he’s leaving the organization he has led for six years, effective Aug. 1.
He said he had no definitive plans to announce immediately, other than tending to family concerns in his native Florida.
“These last six years have been some of the most rewarding of my career,” Chapin said. “Thanks to the leadership of our board, the talents of our staff, the commitment of our chamber membership, and the trust of community leaders, Business High Point has achieved more than any of us could have ever imagined, truly transforming this community for generations to come. It is certainly bittersweet, but it's time for me to take the next step in my life and career, to get out of my comfort zone, and explore new and challenging opportunities.”
He was hired shortly after BHP Chamber was created by the merger of the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Partners.
His tenure saw several milestones, including the development of the Congdon Yards campus, an increase in chamber membership from 635 to 960 and revenue growth from $750,000 to $3 million.
The Business High Point Executive Committee announced in a news release that it is thankful for Chapin’s leadership and efforts in growing the organization and building sustainable programs for the business community.
Board Chairman Greg York said, "Patrick's six years of leading Business High Point have been an exciting and successful time with tremendous growth in membership and programming, along with the development of Congdon Yards. We are grateful for all that Patrick has done for the organization and the city of High Point."
Executive Board Member David Congdon added, “Patrick took Business High Point to a new level. His work with our (the Congdon Family) Foundation made Congdon Yards a reality. Patrick has had a major impact on our community.”
