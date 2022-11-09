HIGH POINT — Former Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin is the new CEO of the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation, the organization announced Wednesday.
In his new role, Chapin will lead the opening of the hall of fame headquarters in downtown High Point at 311 S. Hamilton St., which is slated for April 2023.
Chapin, who stepped down from BHP-Chamber in August after a six-year tenure, replaced Karen McNeill, who led the hall of fame for 16 years and was promoted to chief vision officer and president of its board of directors.
The new headquarters will include event space for the furnishings industry during High Point Markets, as well as year-round exhibits open to the public.
