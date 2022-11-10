HIGH POINT — Former Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Chapin is the new CEO of the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation, the organization announced Wednesday.
Chapin started his new role in October, replacing Karen McNeill, who was promoted to chief vision officer and president of the board of directors.
He will lead the opening of the hall of fame headquarters in downtown High Point at 311 S. Hamilton St., which is slated for April 2023.
It will include a gallery that honors the 131 members of the hall of fame, as well as year-round museum exhibits open to the public.
“Patrick is perfectly positioned to expand on our core strengths and take the hall of fame to the next level, as we continue to chronicle our history, celebrate our leaders and unite the industry across all roles,” said Caroline Hipple, president of the hall of fame foundation board of directors and of Norwalk Furniture.
Chapin, who stepped down from BHP Chamber in August after a six-year tenure, said his new job offers a chance to lead an organization that has a national scope that will bring a strong local presence to downtown revitalization with its new headquarters.
“Our new home, with world-class interactive exhibits and immersive technology, will be an incredibly powerful and beautiful venue for the industry, community and visitors to celebrate, discover and be inspired,” Chapin said.
Hall of fame representatives praised his record leading BHP Chamber from its inception in 2016, a period that saw the organization post growth in revenue, membership, sponsorship and fundraising. Chapin also helped lead the development of the Congdon Yards campus, which serves as a hub for aspiring and established businesses.
“He has the business experience, the intimate understanding of High Point and a thirst for learning and progressing that is really unmatched,” said Mark Phillips, a hall of fame board member and president and CEO of Phillips Collection in High Point.
Phillips is also on the building committee for the new headquarters, a former showroom that’s being renovated and expanded into a 23,500-square-foot building and museum.
“I have a feeling we’re really going to make a quantum leap. Everybody who has been to that building has just been floored, because it’s so much more than they ever dreamed of,” Phillips said.
McNeill said the headquarters will be a $15 million project once both phases are completed. Freeman Kennett Architects of High Point designed the building and ROTO of Columbus, Ohio, is developing the exhibits.
McNeill said the building will showcase the history of the furniture industry and feature a “forward-facing museum” with interactive exhibits with kiosks.
“Our new building has been designed as a place to gather, a place to honor and a place to learn,” she said. “You can stand in front of the kiosk and say, ‘I’m interested in interior design.’ You would have the choice to approach that according to the kind of design you’re interested in. It’s not a lot of furniture. It’s really more of a discovery center.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.