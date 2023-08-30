HIGH POINT — The fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member by a student on Monday has again brought security on college campuses to the forefront.
Leaders with High Point University and Guilford Technical Community College say they make safety a top priority.
On Tuesday, HPU held previously planned and scheduled emergency preparedness training for faculty and staff in conjunction with the High Point Police Department. HPU President Nido Qubein called together university leaders on Tuesday to review safety and security procedures and sent a campuswide message about security and expressing sympathy for UNC-Chapel Hill, an HPU spokeswoman told The High Point Enterprise.
HPU has set up a campus police department and added police officers in the past year. The university also has added other measures, such as more security cameras near residence halls, HPU Police Chief Debra Duncan said. HPU has more than 1,800 cameras on campus. Visitors long have been required to check in before they are allowed to enter campus.
HPU police and campus security officers are on duty around the clock, Duncan told The Enterprise. The university also has a communications center, with telecommunicators and security officers staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist callers and for emergency response.
Duncan, a former High Point Police Department officer and commander, said the university maintains 70 emergency phones called CARE Points throughout campus that are identified by blue light towers.
The Panther Alert notification system enables HPU security to send out an emergency message through phone, text, email, social media, classroom phones and sirens.
“HPU has transformed faster than virtually any college in the country, and with that our security team has also transformed and evolved to maintain a safe environment for a constantly growing number of students and employees,” Duncan said. “We have 6,000 students and 2,000 employees, and their safety is our top priority.”
At GTCC, the college has campus police on all six of its campuses patrolling and monitoring activity 24 hours a day, college President Anthony Clarke said. The campuses include ones in High Point and Jamestown.
“The safety of GTCC students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to our college leadership and campus police department,” Clarke told The Enterprise. “We will continue our high level of diligence to maintain the safety of all people on our campuses.”
In Chapel Hill, more details emerged Tuesday in the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Law enforcement officials in Chapel Hill say graduate student Tailei Qi, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Zijie Yan, a faculty member in the UNC Department of Applied Physical Sciences. Yan served as academic advisor to Qi.
Law enforcement officials say no one else was shot in the attack, which happened around 1 p.m. The shooting prompted a lockdown of the sprawling UNC campus that lasted most of the afternoon as officers searched for and then arrested Qi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.