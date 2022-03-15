HIGH POINT — A city resident who’s an electoral reform advocate has filed notice with the N.C. State Board of Elections for High Point residents to vote on a change to the city’s charter, but he hasn’t released details about what he wants to change.
Don MacKinnon, who has been involved with the group High Point Electoral Reform, filed the initiative petition request late last week. According to the state elections board, advocates for the initiative have to collect at least 5,000 signatures by July 1 to qualify the measure for possible placement on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
MacKinnon told The High Point Enterprise on Monday afternoon that he’s not ready yet to discuss the subject of the initiative or details of the proposal. He declined to say whether it is related to positions advocated by High Point Electoral Reform.
On the High Point Electoral Reform website, the group takes positions against gerrymandering in redistricting and opposes diluting the influence of Black and minority voters. One of the group’s goals is to eliminate the two at-large, citywide seats in High Point elections and go from six to eight ward contests and a citywide race for mayor. Expanding wards would improve the chance of electing Black and minority candidates to council, the group contends.
High Point Electoral Reform also calls for the creation of an independent redistricting commission to draw new ward lines, a task now performed by the council.
City voters will go to the polls in the fall of 2023 to decide the eight High Point City Council contests and the mayoral race. Districts have to be redrawn by the summer of 2023 to reflect shifts in population based on the results of the latest U.S. census and have new wards in place for the start of candidate filing.
If the petition is successful in placing an initiative before city voters this fall, it would be a rare use in High Point of a state election law provision.
“The people may initiate a referendum on proposed charter amendments,” according to the state election law provision. “An initiative petition shall bear the signatures and resident addresses of a number of qualified voters of the city.”
The last voter-approved change in the High Point city charter was the vote by residents in November 2014 to return city elections to odd-numbered years from even-numbered years, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections. However, that proposal was placed on the ballot by action of the High Point City Council.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
