GUILFORD COUNTY — Just eight months before the fall general election, parents with children in Guilford County Schools already are assured of changes on the Guilford County Board of Education that oversees the school district.
Democrat Winston McGregor, who’s vice chairwoman, and Republican Anita Sharpe, didn’t file for reelection when the candidate filing period for this year’s elections concluded March 4.
McGregor serves as the at-large representative whose race is countywide. Sharpe serves in District 2, which covers parts of High Point.
Both women from Greensboro will serve through December when the new board members take office following the Nov. 8 general election.
McGregor told The High Point Enterprise that she always intended to serve only one full term on the board. She was appointed in July 2018 to fill the unexpired term of board Chairman Alan Duncan and won the seat in the November 2018 general election.
“I feel good about the job I’ve done and believe I’ve had a positive impact,” McGregor said.
Democrat Alan Sherouse and Republican Demetria Carter, both of Greensboro, will face off in the general election to succeed McGregor.
Sharpe, who has been on the school board for 24 years, told The Enterprise that she felt it was time to step aside and assure someone new has an opportunity to serve.
“I think 24 years is long enough,” she said. “It’s time.”
Sharpe first was elected in 1990. She took eight years off between 2008-16 before returning to the board.
Three candidates filed for the District 2 seat. Democrat Amanda Cook of High Point will face the May 17 primary winner in the Republican contest between Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgell of eastern Guilford County near Liberty.
Guilford County voters will settle races for five of the nine school board seats this fall. The other races are for District 6, which covers parts of High Point, District 4 and District 8. Democrats currently have a 6-3 advantage on the board.
In District 6, Democratic incumbent Khem Irby of Greensboro will face a challenge this fall from the Republican primary winner in the race between Tim Andrew of High Point and Matthew Kuennen of Jamestown.
District 4 Republican incumbent Linda Welborn of Greensboro faces a general election challenge from Democratic challenger Deon Clark of McLeansville.
District 8 Democratic incumbent Deena Hayes-Greene of Greensboro, who’s board chairwoman, was left unopposed on the ballot at the end of the filing period. However, unaffiliated candidate Robert Millican of Greensboro is trying to collect enough signatures to qualify for the fall election ballot as a District 8 unaffiliated candidate.
Millican will need approximately 1,600 signatures by May 17 to qualify for the general election ballot, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections.
