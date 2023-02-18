HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that its board of directors has named Rachel Collins the new president and CEO of the organization, effective immediately.
Collins has worked for BHP Chamber since its inception in 2016 after starting with one of its predecessor organizations in 2008.
Most recently, she served as chief operating officer, helping develop and manage the downtown Congdon Yards campus, which serves as a hub for aspiring and established businesses.
Following a national search, she was selected to replace Patrick Chapin, who resigned as president and CEO in August 2022.
Collins, who’s been leading the organization on an interim basis since Chapin’s departure, said she found out Thursday that she’d gotten the top job.
“I was extremely honored to be named president and CEO. It was a long process but it was a good process, and the growth of Business High Point was the foremost thing on everyone’s mind,” she said.
Chairman Greg York said the board considered several candidates from all over the country and settled on Collins as the obvious choice as they reviewed BHP Chamber’s strategic plan.
“We figured out that our current focus going forward right now would be on programming and initiatives that would help our members grow their businesses, and that we wanted to continue to leverage Congdon Yards as a community catalyst in making sure we’re helping keep the momentum going toward what’s next for High Point,” York said.
“It just became obvious that Rachel had the skills to handle both of these tasks, and it is based on the fact that she has long-lasting relationships here,” he said. “She’s put together a wonderful team at the chamber.”
Congdon Yards, which has grown to 27 tenants that employ more than 260 people, includes BHP Chamber’s new offices in The Factory building.
Collins said the Plant Seven building is fully occupied, and The Factory is about 80% leased. Construction is ongoing on a restaurant and gastro pub in the building, and a grand opening is expected later this year.
She said BHP Chamber has about 1,000 members and will be launching new initiatives on their behalf, including a project called The Interchange that will focus on leadership training for entrepreneurs and corporate executives.
BHP Chamber will also increase its legislative advocacy efforts, she said, with plans to add a government affairs director who will serve as a liaison to local, state and federal policy makers.
“The team and I are ready to take our organization to new heights while continuing to serve the needs of our members and our community,” she said.
