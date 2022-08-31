HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce reached a milestone this week when it moved its offices to the Congdon Yards campus.
The transition officially brings all of the chamber’s staff of 11 full-time employees downtown from its previous headquarters at 1634 N. Main St., which was sold to High Point University in May for $2 million.
“It brings a sense of unity to the team because we’ve been working out of two campuses for a long time,” BHP Chamber Chief Operating Officer Rachel Moss said. “It’s helping our mission of being able to serve the business community by having everyone under the same roof.”
BHP Chamber led the development of Congdon Yards and operates the campus, which includes offices for several other nonprofits and businesses, meeting and event venues and work space for startup businesses.
Chamber leaders in 2021 decided to move to Congdon Yards to drive new initiatives, broader programming and deeper engagement with its members, while supporting the economic development of downtown.
Moss said the staff officially vacated the N. Main Street building — a 23,000-square-foot former retail rug store donated to the chamber in 2005 by Zaki Khalifa — on Monday.
HPU plans to use the former chamber portion of the building for a practice associated with its proposed new dental school.
Visit High Point has leased space in the building since 2014 and will remain there under the new ownership.
Moss said the chamber is using temporary space in Plant 7 at Condon Yards until its permanent offices are complete in the Factory portion of the campus, which is undergoing extensive renovations that are targeted for completion in early 2023.
In addition to the chamber, Theatre Art Galleries and 33 smaller work spaces for lease, the Factory will feature specialty cocktail lounge Earl’s Landing and a family restaurant that’s not been named yet.
The upper floors include the existing Loft at the Factory and 20,000 square feet of conference center space that will be a new feature.
Moss said Plant 7 is fully occupied and tenants are starting to sign leases for spaces at the Factory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.