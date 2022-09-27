HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce bestowed its annual awards at a membership gala Friday night at High Point Country Club.
Each year, BHP Chamber recognizes members for their outstanding commitment to the High Point community.
“This is our opportunity to thank our members for their support and dedication while recognizing them for the amazing contributions they are making to our community,” Chief Operating Officer Rachel Moss Collins said in a news release.
BHP Chamber presented its Distinguished Citizen of the Year award to Darlene Leonard, founder and partner at Smith Leonard PLLC, an accounting and consulting firm in High Point. Leonard has been an influential leader within the business community for more than 30 years, according to BHP Chamber.
“Darlene’s dedication to both her business and our community is unparalleled,” Collins said. “We are proud to have her as an advocate for our city and honored to recognize her as our 2022 Distinguished Citizen of the Year.”
The other recipients were:
• Businesswoman of the Year — Melody Burnett, president, Visit High Point.
• Community Advocate — Tom Conley, president and CEO, High Point Market Authority.
• Small Business of the Year — Scoop Zone.
• Business of the Year — Pennybyrn.
• Minority-Owned Business of the Year — Q’s Corner.
• Community Organization of the Year — The Sister Circle International.
• Young Professional of the Year — Jessica Wynn, High Point Market Authority.
