HIGH POINT — There will be a primary election in the High Point mayor’s race this fall, with the entry of a third candidate into the field.
Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui on Monday filed to run for mayor against City Council members Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones, who were already in the field.
The Oct. 10 primary will narrow the field to two candidates who will face each other in the Nov. 7 general election.
Siddiqui hasn’t sought city office before, but did run unsuccessfully as a Republican against Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen in 2020.
He said he’s lived in the High Point area since 1982, has worked as a chemist with local companies Akzo Nobel and Ennis Flint and now owns NY Fashion N Style, a clothing store at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.
Siddiqui said he’s been active in service endeavors on behalf of High Point’s Muslim community, and this has shown him the scale of need in the city, which he wants to address as mayor by recruiting businesses to redevelop empty buildings.
The at-large City Council race will also feature a primary, with seven candidates who have filed for the two seats as of Tuesday.
Incumbent at-large Councilman Britt Moore has filed for reelection to the same seat.
His competition includes Amanda Cook, who ran unsuccessfully last year for the District 2 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education.
Cook said she was motivated to run for council through her wowk with the High Point branch of the NAACP on the One High Point Commission project, which is studying the issue of slavery reparations.
“Obviously, I want to make sure the One High Point Commission’s work continues past Election Day. That’s one of my primary concerns,” said Cook, who was a public school teacher for 13 years in Guilford and Forsyth counties and now operates a nonprofit that helps teachers with professional development and strategic planning.
Another first-time at-large candidate is Shazia Iqbal, who previously served on the High Point Human Relations Commission.
She said she and her husband, Tanveer Iqbal, have been working for more than a decade to develop a mosque for the Islamic Society of High Point, and the project is now under construction at 2759 Allen Jay Road.
She said she’s helped the organization navigate the city’s approval process for the project.
“It’s not easy for nonprofits to get things done, and it’s been a learning process for us,” said Iqbal, whose career background includes more than 30 years working in customer relations for companies.
She said a priority if elected to council is lowering crime, which is a concern for her south High Point community.
“I’d like to see people not be afraid to go to Walmart or their neighborhood store,” she said.
Also filing this week for at-large were Willie Davis, who has previously run unsuccessfully four times for the Ward 1 seat, and first-time council candidate Kenneth Harper. Two other first-time candidates filed last week for at-large: Sam Carr and Orel Henry.
Filing ends Friday, and so far, none of the six council ward races have more than two candidates.
In Ward 1, newcomers Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver have filed to run for the seat now held by Jefferson.
Current at-large Councilman Tyrone Johnson is running in Ward 2 against challenger Cody Locklear.
Ward 3 incumbent Councilwoman Monica Peters faces a challenge from newcomer Rizwan Bahadur, and Patrick Harman is running against Ward 4 Councilman Wesley Hudson.
Tim Andrew is the only person who has filed so far for the Ward 5 seat now held by Jones, and Ward 6 Councilman Michael Holmes faces a challenge from newcomer Heather Brooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.