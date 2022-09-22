HIGH POINT — High Point Housing Authority Pillar of Fame Award recipient Dana Hines spoke for herself, but a line she used to reflect her experience could apply to the course of life for other honorees who grew up in local public housing.
“Statistically speaking, I should not be where I am,” Hines said during the 17th annual Pillars of Fame/Rising Star Awards ceremony Wednesday that drew more than 50 people to Astor Dowdy Towers.
Hines told the audience that she was a teenage mother who dropped out of high school. She got by, often barely, on what she earned in wages and tips at a restaurant.
But she found a support system through public housing staff, who secured her a stable place to live and leads for jobs with better opportunities. She landed a job as a nursing assistant, and her career hopes brightened as she went back to school to earn a nursing degree.
Hines, who lived in local public housing through a housing choice voucher program from 1992-2000, said she found that “nursing is my calling.”
Fast forward to today — Hines is founder and CEO of Hines Health and Wellness. She has worked for more than 20 years specializing in the health care of adults and seniors.
Hines was recognized at the ceremony along with Steven T. Kenan, who also received a Pillars of Fame Award, and Sabrina Ibrahim, who earned the Rising Star Award.
The Pillar of Fame Award was established by the housing authority in 2005 to recognize former local public housing residents who overcame obstacles to become achievers. The Rising Star Award was set up in 2014 to recognize a current outstanding high school student or recent high school graduate living in local public housing.
Kenan, who has forged a career in Christian ministry, said he “thanked the housing authority for this moment” as he accepted his award.
Kenan lived in Clara Cox from 1989-98. He graduated from Grace Hill Bible College, was confirmed as bishop in 2020 and is the senior pastor of Chosen Generation Outreach Deliverance Center.
Kenan said growing up in public housing shaped his values. As a youth, he provided food to fellow children and helped older adults by doing chores.
“I’m still doing what I did in Clara Cox,” he said.
Kenan is active in the community and oversees the Chosen Generation outreach that feeds the High Point Men’s Shelter and holds an annual toy drive for the low-income youth.
Ibrahim, who graduated from High Point Central High School with a 4.18 grade-point average, was recognized for her volunteerism and community involvement. Ibrahim, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, has participated in the housing authority’s Camp Med, Summer Enrichment Program and Youth Financial Literacy. She has also been a committed volunteer in the authority’s Holiday Gala.
In addition to the Rising Star Award, Ibrahim received a $500 Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship.
Ibrahim told the audience that without all the obstacles in life, “you wouldn’t have the accomplishments in life.”
