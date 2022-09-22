HIGH POINT — High Point Housing Authority Pillar of Fame Award recipient Dana Hines spoke for herself, but a line she used to reflect her experience could apply to the course of life for other honorees who grew up in local public housing.

“Statistically speaking, I should not be where I am,” Hines said during the 17th annual Pillars of Fame/Rising Star Awards ceremony Wednesday that drew more than 50 people to Astor Dowdy Towers.

Trending Videos