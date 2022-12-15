HIGH POINT — The baseball field at High Point Central High School may be named in memory of a former coach who died in 2021 at age 48.
In January the Guilford County Board of Education will consider whether the field should be named Andrew T. Harper Memorial Field. The board’s Facilities Naming Committee voted Wednesday to forward the nomination.
Andy Harper was the head baseball coach at Central for seven seasons before his death. The Bison had their ups and downs as one of the smallest 4A schools in the state, but Harper took the team to the 4A playoffs in 2017.
His coaching spanned many levels of ballplayers, including some of the area’s elite during a decade at the North Carolina Baseball Academy.
Bryan Johnson, the principal at The Kearns Academy, where Harper taught social studies for seven years, told the naming committee that Harper had a strong effect on many students’ lives.
“We still have students who will come back to the school today just to reminisce and talk about Coach Harper,” he said.
The nomination was submitted by Kelly D. Giles, a friend of Harper’s.
“Andy was a father figure to many students from underserved communities,” Giles wrote.
“He had several opportunities to coach at schools with more resources and talent. However, he chose to remain at HPC in order to make a larger impact.”
Harper, a Kernersville native who went to Kerwin Baptist Christian School before attending Wake Forest and later Winston-Salem State, also helped start Touch ‘Em All, an organization with the goal of bringing baseball to kids who might not otherwise be able to afford it.
The school board could take a final vote as early as February, allowing the name to be bestowed early in Central’s baseball season, GCS Chief of Schools Marshall Matson said.
The school board also will hear a recommendation in January to shorten the formal name of The Kearns Academy. Matson said that school system staff recently found that the school’s full name is still The Kearns Academy at High Point Central.
The school originally operated on the Central campus but moved to the Welborn Academy campus on McGuinn Street in 2017. The original plan was for it to move back to Central, but it never did.
