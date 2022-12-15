HPTNWS-12-15-22 FIELD

High Point Central baseball coach Andy Harper talks with his team during a game against Ragsdale on April 4, 2019, at Central. Harper coached the Bison for seven seasons before his death in 2021 and was well-known throughout the local baseball community. 

 Michael Lindsay | HPE

HIGH POINT — The baseball field at High Point Central High School may be named in memory of a former coach who died in 2021 at age 48.

In January the Guilford County Board of Education will consider whether the field should be named Andrew T. Harper Memorial Field. The board’s Facilities Naming Committee voted Wednesday to forward the nomination.

