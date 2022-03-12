HIGH POINT — The Center Stage parking area between Showplace and the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal will be transformed into a pop-up park for the spring High Point Market.
The garden party-inspired park will remain throughout the April 2-6 Market to offer seating areas for breaks between showroom visits and a connection point for networking. It will include a custom floral wall to be installed throughout the day on Friday, April 1, that is intended as a backdrop for Market attendees’ selfies.
The High Point Market Authority enjoys transforming Center Stage for Market guests every April and October, said president and CEO Tom Conley.
“We want to keep visitors guessing as to what to expect next in the space, but to come with the confidence they’ll have a memorable experience each time,” Conley said. “Whether it’s an educational component, a product interaction, a connection point with other attendees or a much-needed relaxation stop, we hope Center Stage is a must-see destination for all Market guests.”
There will be live music during lunchtime hours, with several covered seating areas and food trucks available. On Saturday and Sunday evenings, the Eats & Beats concert series returns to offer musical entertainment and complimentary catering. Center Stage will welcome musicians Jukebox Rehab on Saturday evening and Shelby J on Sunday evening.
Local company Friendship Plant Co. will be on hand Saturday through Monday to offer Market guests mini succulents, complete with a tiny box for portability.
For the full schedule and more information about Center Stage’s Pop-Up Park, visit www. highpointmarket.org/events/center-stage-park.
